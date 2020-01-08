Recently, news about Finland's new PM introducing a four-day work week and a six-hour workday plan spread like wildfire around the world. But looks like it was just a rumour. 

Source: Scoopwhoop

According to reports, the Finnish government has confirmed that this policy is not being introduced in the near future. They mentioned that it was a future vision and a potential future goal for the Social Democratic Party (SDP).     

The government also tweeted through its official account. 

This plan was originally introduced by Marin when she was the Minister of Transport and Communications in August 2019. She talked about how people should be spending time with family. But there was no confirmation after that.     

An online Brussels newspaper called New Europe published this inaccurate news on January 2nd. This gave rise to different publications picking up this news.   