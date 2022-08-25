Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin has been grabbing headlines in both international and national publications these days. Reason? A viral video of her partying with friends which has sparked a debate across the world and some calling it as an inappropriate behaviour for a prime minister. And a demand for drug test which she agreed to.

Amidst this, a picture of Marin's friends posing topless and kissing each other is going insanely viral on the internet.

A media house, @InsiderNewsKe shared the viral picture on Twitter which features Finnish model, social media influencer, Sabina Särkkä indulging in lip-lock with a friend. Both of them are bare-chested as they are flashing their breasts. The women are holding a white sign board in front that reads 'Finland'.

PM Sanna Marin has apologised for the photo by calling it 'not appropriate'.

The photograph was captured in the toilet used by the guests.

Reportedly, the model and social media influencer, who was featured in the picture, also apologised for 'inappropriate behavior'.

According to Time, an international magazine, PM Marin on Tuesday confirmed that the photo was captured in a bathroom at an official residence of Finnish prime ministers. As per the report, the incident happened during a private party after a music festival in early July.

The report further suggests that PM Marin's friend Sabina had posted the photo in question on her Instagram story. It was taken down shortly after it grabbed headlines in various news portals.

BBC quoted PM Sanna Marin as saying:

We had sauna, swam and spent time together. That kind of a picture should not have been taken but otherwise, nothing extraordinary happened at the get-together.

                    - Sanna Marin

Meanwhile, netizens are supporting PM Marin and most of them are calling her "cool". Check out their reactions:

all im seeing is that she's cool and has cool friends AND everyone is jealous (sic).

                    - @bimboindistress

leave @MarinSanna alone and let her have her personal life. Judge her on the result of her work, period. This obsession about her having a fun time is dumb… she’s 36, rock on sister! And OMG two consenting adults kissed at her party…. Oh the humanity (sic)!

                    - @jason

I can see why the media reaction to this has been so extreme, this is truly unprecedented: never before has a world leader had topless women in their home who both consenting and above the legal age (sic). 

                    - @uncle_deluge

Coming back to her viral party video, PM Marin had clarified to the reporters that she "had not used drugs" and has "no problem taking tests", BBC reported.

I have a family life, I have a work life and I have free time to spend with my friends. Pretty much the same as many people my age.

                    - Sanna Marin

Talking about her behaviour, the prime minister added that she felt no need to change it.

I am going to be exactly the same person as I have been until now and I hope that it will be accepted. 

                    - Sanna Marin

Two 'consenting' adults kissed at her party? OMG! What do you think of these incidents?