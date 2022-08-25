Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin has been grabbing headlines in both international and national publications these days. Reason? A viral video of her partying with friends which has sparked a debate across the world and some calling it as an inappropriate behaviour for a prime minister. And a demand for drug test which she agreed to.

Amidst this, a picture of Marin's friends posing topless and kissing each other is going insanely viral on the internet.

A media house, @InsiderNewsKe shared the viral picture on Twitter which features Finnish model, social media influencer, Sabina Särkkä indulging in lip-lock with a friend. Both of them are bare-chested as they are flashing their breasts. The women are holding a white sign board in front that reads 'Finland'.

#BREAKING: BACK AGAIN - Finland's PM Sanna Marin back in the limelight this time after two of her female friends were pictured TOPLESS and kissing in her official residence pic.twitter.com/uUhu7UbOQX — Insider News (@InsiderNewsKe) August 23, 2022

PM Sanna Marin has apologised for the photo by calling it 'not appropriate'.

The PM has apologized for the photo, "That photo is not appropriate, ... That kind of picture shouldn't have been taken, but otherwise nothing out of the ordinary happened." pic.twitter.com/aWF6AEQaj3 — Insider News (@InsiderNewsKe) August 23, 2022

The photograph was captured in the toilet used by the guests.

Reports suggest that the clip might have been during Ruisrock (a rock music festival) on an evening at her official prime ministerial residence in Kerasanta, Helsinki (July)



Finnish media reports that the photo was taken in the guest's downstairs toilet. pic.twitter.com/UiuQHqqfux — Insider News (@InsiderNewsKe) August 23, 2022

Reportedly, the model and social media influencer, who was featured in the picture, also apologised for 'inappropriate behavior'.

#UPDATE: I am 'deeply sorry' - Finnish model (Sabina Särkkä - 33) who posed topless while kissing a female friend at Sanna Marin's house, apologizes for 'inappropriate behaviour' and causing 'further embarrassment' pic.twitter.com/MCtLTqJN6B — Insider News (@InsiderNewsKe) August 24, 2022

According to Time, an international magazine, PM Marin on Tuesday confirmed that the photo was captured in a bathroom at an official residence of Finnish prime ministers. As per the report, the incident happened during a private party after a music festival in early July.

The report further suggests that PM Marin's friend Sabina had posted the photo in question on her Instagram story. It was taken down shortly after it grabbed headlines in various news portals.

BBC quoted PM Sanna Marin as saying:

We had sauna, swam and spent time together. That kind of a picture should not have been taken but otherwise, nothing extraordinary happened at the get-together.

- Sanna Marin

Meanwhile, netizens are supporting PM Marin and most of them are calling her "cool". Check out their reactions:

Nobody in the history of politics has ever been cool before and the media are having a hard time adjusting. https://t.co/2C4maatfRW — Adam Liaw (@adamliaw) August 25, 2022

bro she keeps getting Cooler https://t.co/wzqj6Gmjru — conure 🐦🖤 (@conureCC) August 25, 2022

all im seeing is that she's cool and has cool friends AND everyone is jealous (sic).

- @bimboindistress

Consensual fun is the best!



(And sexist AF that this is being presented as a scandal by the same press that routinely lionises male politicians’ violent, nonconsensual behaviours) https://t.co/ADbPQsBBXW — Sunny Singh (@ProfSunnySingh) August 25, 2022

so they made sanna marin apologize for having hot gay friends at her house https://t.co/Ece9emujYS — Aqqalu ❄ (@uyarakq) August 25, 2022

leave @MarinSanna alone and let her have her personal life. Judge her on the result of her work, period. This obsession about her having a fun time is dumb… she’s 36, rock on sister! And OMG two consenting adults kissed at her party…. Oh the humanity (sic)!

- @jason

brb moving to Finland https://t.co/gFgTOXWF8h — Mistress Matisse (@mistressmatisse) August 25, 2022

I like this story. I like the Finnish PM and I like her friends. https://t.co/njM8yT7Y1A — DISSIDENT (@philthatremains) August 24, 2022

I know literally nothing about this woman's politics but what I do know is I fully support all of this https://t.co/3Xl1qn80A9 — Easy Rubbish (@fairy_godslut) August 25, 2022

I can see why the media reaction to this has been so extreme, this is truly unprecedented: never before has a world leader had topless women in their home who both consenting and above the legal age (sic).

- @uncle_deluge

why is everybody so angry at a woman for being hot and cool, are u all jealous???? https://t.co/DfRLCp6pzg — CocoNgāti 🌺🔪 (they/them/ia) (@noturbby__) August 24, 2022

So the scandal here is that Finland’s prime minister has awesome friends? https://t.co/9JZK4VtSSL — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) August 24, 2022

Coming back to her viral party video, PM Marin had clarified to the reporters that she "had not used drugs" and has "no problem taking tests", BBC reported.

I have a family life, I have a work life and I have free time to spend with my friends. Pretty much the same as many people my age.

- Sanna Marin

Talking about her behaviour, the prime minister added that she felt no need to change it.

I am going to be exactly the same person as I have been until now and I hope that it will be accepted.

- Sanna Marin

Two 'consenting' adults kissed at her party? OMG! What do you think of these incidents?