Trigger Warning: Disturbing visuals in the article. Reader discretion is advised.

Recently, two horrific videos of a woman allegedly crushing a puppy under her feet inside her car in Lucknow went viral on social media.

The videos sparked outrage on social media following which an FIR was lodged against the accused under the Animal Cruelty Act on Wednesday evening.

@PetaIndia please update on action taken against the Lucknow woman crushing puppies under her feet. Thanks 🙏 — Renu johri (@renujohri2070) August 27, 2020

Its too hard to watch this post. I am only providing you with the link. Please take appropriate action against this lady.https://t.co/uNCPqtho3s@IndiaHSI — #mainbhiSSR (@1taJaisinghani) August 26, 2020

@Manekagandhibjp please mam please take strict action against this lady @poojadhillon who is crushing, smashing a puppy with her sandals completely annoying @myogiadityanath — jaat (@jaatshikari) August 26, 2020

The accused have been identified as Pooja Dhillon and her husband Raj Dhillon.

We do not know if the puppy is still alive or not and are awaiting updates.

However, the couple has released a video denying their involvement in the incident and have claimed that they are animal lovers and also have a dog at home. They have accused people of using a doctored video for mischief to harm their reputation.