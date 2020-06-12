A massive fire broke out at Mumbai's iconic Crawford Market, destroying several shops inside the heritage building. The fire started at around 6:15 PM on 11th June.

According to reports, the fire broke out in the north-end wing of the heritage building. Fire department authorities stated that it took three hours to douse the fire. Though, the situation is under control now.

Over a dozen shops, both big and small, have been destroyed/suffered damage in the fire. The shops inside the market were shut due to the coronavirus outbreak when the blaze erupted.

Fire-fighting operations underway at 4 shops in Mumbai's Crawford market, that caught fire this evening.



While talking about the incident, a senior official said:

The fast intervention and response by the fire brigade has helped avert a major incident.

Five jumbo tankers, one quick response vehicle and an ambulance immediately rushed to the scene after the fire was reported.

No injuries have been reported so far. The cause of the fire is yet to be known.