According to reports, the fire broke out in the north-end wing of the heritage building. Fire department authorities stated that it took three hours to douse the fire. Though, the situation is under control now.
Fire-fighting operations underway at 4 shops in Mumbai's Crawford market, that caught fire this evening.— NDTV (@ndtv) June 11, 2020
(📸 credit: ANI) pic.twitter.com/XiOuU2zlJ9
Fire at Crawford Market in Mumbai. Hope everyone's safe. #fire #mumbai #fireinmumbai #crawfordmarket #2020 pic.twitter.com/AsiFXUT5BX— Moffy (@Moffadal) June 11, 2020
While talking about the incident, a senior official said:
The fast intervention and response by the fire brigade has helped avert a major incident.
People on Twitter also shared visuals of the heritage building on fire.
Today Fire Break At Crawford Market Mumbai.— Meraj Siddique ✪ (@siddiquemeraj2) June 11, 2020
One Of Best Market Of Mumbai.#CrawfordMarket #FireBreak pic.twitter.com/R6eg7ASs2n
A fire broke out at Crawford Market today evening. Taking quick action, Fire Department confined it to 12 stalls in 5x500sq.ft. area.— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) June 11, 2020
Fire is now under control with no reported injury. 5 Fire Fighting Jets of 6 Fire Engines are conducting cooling operation.#AtMumbaisService pic.twitter.com/26d1SXX4qD
#BreakingNews | Fire breaks out at Mumbai's Crawford market. Smoke envelopes the heritage building. #Mumbai #Crawfordmarket pic.twitter.com/iDnOFGdZ4T— Abhishek Bhate (@BhateAbhishek) June 11, 2020
Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Crawford Market, 6 fire engines present at the spot pic.twitter.com/fCI413h9KK— Moumita Mondal (@MondMoumita) June 11, 2020
Crawford Market fire continues 😔— साईदर्शन 🚩 (@saidarshan) June 11, 2020
12 shops burned down to ashes#Mumbai #CrawfordMarket pic.twitter.com/DBqEiiepUN
This is terrible!!☹️ one of my favourite market in mumbai! #CrawfordMarket Caught fire today! What else 2020 will bring up!#mumbaikarsbesafe pic.twitter.com/2FbJBXRzJe— Piyush Khatri (@PiyushK01571002) June 11, 2020
Fire at Crawford mkt mumbai pic.twitter.com/Naz5g20r3H— Azaz Noorani (@AzazNoorani) June 11, 2020
#MumbaiFireBrigade @mybmc #महापौर @KishoriPednekar यांनी मुंबई मधील महात्मा ज्योतिबा फुले मंडई येथे #आग लागण्याची घटना घडली, तात्काळ घटनास्थळी भेट देऊन अग्निशमन दलाचे जवान व महापालिका अधिकारी यांच्याकडून माहिती घेतली. सद्यस्थितीत आग नियंत्रणात आलेली आहे. @AUThackeray @OfficeofUT pic.twitter.com/hGPopT9Bia— Kishori Pednekar (@KishoriPednekar) June 11, 2020
Fire broke out at #Mumbai #Crawfordmarket looks like a major incident. Reason yet unknown. pic.twitter.com/i5DxzaYfgP— Sachin (@sachin_AB) June 11, 2020
Fire in Mumbai crowford market at evening around 6.30pm.Hope no life lost.... pic.twitter.com/E4LwkA5AKe— Iqbal (@Iqbal78734255) June 11, 2020
No injuries have been reported so far. The cause of the fire is yet to be known.