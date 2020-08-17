A fire broke out on the 6th floor of Parliament annexe building earlier this morning.

According to reports, the cause of the fire is being believed to to be a short circuit as of now.

Speaking to media, Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service, said:

A call was received at 7.30 AM and it is suspected the fire started following a short-circuit. The fire has been brought under control.

The fire was brought under control after 7 fire tenders were engaged in the operation.

No injuries have been reported from the spot so far.