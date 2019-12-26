Australia is witnessing one of the worst forest fires in its history and this is having a great impact on the country's wildlife. Amid this, heartwarming images of locals and firefighters helping Koalas in this time of crisis have surfaced on the Internet over the past few days.

After the image of a Koala and a firefighter watching their forest burn together went viral, now a video showing a firefighter feeding water to a struggling Koala is doing the rounds on social media.

This heartwarming moment was captured by the rescue teams amid the horrific fires in Southern Australia. The firefighter can be seen pouring water into a Koala’s mouth as the animal gladly chugs it.

The video has reinforced Twitter's faith in humanity.

This is just one example among several others in Australia where humans have jumped in to save wild animals as forest fires continue to cause havoc in the country.