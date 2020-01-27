Coronavirus outbreak has taken over China and a suspected case of the said virus has been reported in Rajasthan.

Suspected case of coronavirus reported in Rajasthan



According to reports, the patient with the said virus is a doctor who returned from China after completing his MBBS course there. He is in quarantine and his blood sample has been sent to the National Virology Laboratory in Pune.

State Health Minister Raghu Sharma added,

According to the information received, 18 persons in four districts of the state have returned from China. The Chief Medical and Health Officers of the four districts have been instructed to keep all of them under constant monitoring for 28 days.

Reports mention that a screening of all the family members of the patient has also been dictated. Union Minister has been urged to start a screening facility at the international terminals.