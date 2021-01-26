The first dogs, Champ and Major, entered the White House and officially joined the first family in their new residence at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue on Sunday, 24th January.

📸: The First Dogs arrived at the White House Sunday, including Major, the first rescue dog ever to live in the White House.



The Biden family wanted to get settled in the White House before moving Champ and Major from Delaware to Washington, per First Lady Jill Biden’s office. pic.twitter.com/lAhZrD7Dbx — ABC News (@ABC) January 25, 2021

Champ and Major have joined us in the White House! 💕🐾 pic.twitter.com/R035YnavVo — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) January 25, 2021

Major was adopted two years ago through the Delaware Humane Association and is the first shelter dog to move into the White House.

Champ, on the other hand, has been with the Biden family for over 10 years now.

Reporters were quick to spot the two dogs on the White House grounds.

Spotted by pooler @kaitlancollins @petermorrisCNN on the South Lawn -- Champ and Major Biden. The first time dogs of leisure (a term I just made up, as opposed to working dogs) have been seen by reporters at the White House since Bo and Sunny Obama pic.twitter.com/8z2enx1L8n — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) January 25, 2021

Spotted on the White House South Lawn, the new First Dogs enjoying their new digs. pic.twitter.com/8awNb4BEXy — Laura Figueroa Hernandez (@Laura_Figueroa) January 25, 2021

Netizens are celebrating as doggos are back to the White House after a gap of 4 years.

Here's live look at Champ and Major at the White House: pic.twitter.com/44Es0raVq2 — The Recount (@therecount) January 25, 2021

There are dogs in the White House again. 😭😭😭I want to cuddle them!!! https://t.co/vxVXpLtZNe — Lily Michaels (@AuthorLMichaels) January 25, 2021

This is really why I’m following all governments accounts... I just want to see Champ and Major 😍😍 https://t.co/BasaUGfJRb — Cristina Llamozas (@CristiLlamozas) January 26, 2021

We do solemnly woof / meow that we will faithfully execute the pawffice of President of the United Pets, and will to the best of our pawbility, preserve, pawtect and defend the Pawnstitution of the United Pets and Wildlife of America.- Champ, Major & Winston Biden pic.twitter.com/Q6R8YsfxIa — FIRST DOGS CHAMP & MAJOR BIDEN (@firstdogsusa) January 20, 2021

It is so nice to have animals back in the White House - and the people who clearly love them.



❤️ https://t.co/wNna7pra4e — AntiTrumper *** THE SHIT STAIN IS GONE!*** (@JaimeNewell17) January 26, 2021

The first dogs could also be heard barking while President Biden signed an executive order on Monday, 15th January.

President Biden’s dogs Champ and Major can be heard barking outside after Biden signs an executive order lifting a ban on transgender people serving in the military pic.twitter.com/O0Lur6amga — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) January 25, 2021

Major and Champ already making their presence known at the White House https://t.co/n01jwdOlGs — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) January 25, 2021

The first dogs have already started loving their new home. A statement by the First Lady's office read:

Champ is enjoying his new dog bed by the fireplace, and Major loved running around on the South Lawn.

Welcome to the White House, doggos.