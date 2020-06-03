Cyclone Nisarga, the second cyclone to strike India in two weeks, has started making landfall on the coasts of Maharashtra and Gujarat.

The tropical storm intensified into a 'severe cyclonic storm' this morning.

Videos and pictures of the cyclone making a landfall with high speed winds and heavy rain are going viral.

THE CENTER OF THE SEVERE CYCLONE "NISARGA" IS VERY CLOSE TO MAHARASHTRA COAST. LANDFALL PROCESS STARTED AND IT WILL BE COMPLETED DURING NEXT 3 HOURS. THE NORTHEAST SECTOR OF THE EYE OF SEVERE CYCLONIC STORM “NISARGA” IS ENTERING INTO LAND. — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) June 3, 2020

(8/n) Tree uprooted at D N Road Fort, near BMC headquarters, due to heavy winds #CycloneNisarga 🌀 pic.twitter.com/UFSXEqk6KG — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) June 3, 2020

(4/n) 🌀 #CycloneNisarga NDRF teams clear fallen trees in Raigad district in Maharashtra. (📸 Express photo by Neeraj Tiwari) pic.twitter.com/rBJOGiOfPh — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) June 3, 2020

(8/n) #NisargaCyclone: Visuals from Mirya Beach Ratnagiri pic.twitter.com/JA2luPJ20A — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) June 3, 2020

Lakhs of people have been evacuated from along the coasts of Maharashtra and Gujarat as the tropical cyclone began its landfall process.

NDRF has advised people to stay indoors for at least next 6-7 hours and BMC has also issued a list of DOs and DON'Ts for Mumbaikars.

DOs and DONTs for Mumbaikars to take on Cyclone Nisarga.



Dial 1916 and Press 4 for any cyclone related query or concern.#BMCNisargaUpdates pic.twitter.com/HY9xYVUmLD — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) June 2, 2020

Presently at a wind speed of 100-110 kmph, the cyclone is expected to enter Mumbai and Thane districts of Maharashtra in the next 3 hours