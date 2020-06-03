Cyclone Nisarga, the second cyclone to strike India in two weeks, has started making landfall on the coasts of Maharashtra and Gujarat.

The tropical storm intensified into a 'severe cyclonic storm' this morning.

Videos and pictures of the cyclone making a landfall with high speed winds and heavy rain are going viral.

Lakhs of people have been evacuated from along the coasts of Maharashtra and Gujarat as the tropical cyclone began its landfall process.

NDRF has advised people to stay indoors for at least next 6-7 hours and BMC has also issued a list of DOs and DON'Ts for Mumbaikars.

Presently at a wind speed of 100-110 kmph, the cyclone is expected to enter Mumbai and Thane districts of Maharashtra in the next 3 hours