For most us, Parle-G is no longer just a biscuit, it's an emotion.
#ParleG is not only a biscuit it's an emotion😍😍😄 pic.twitter.com/Liai48wsfJ— Karuna Borase (@BoraseKaruna) June 9, 2020
Parle-G is one of the oldest biscuit brands in India that has been/is part of almost every household.
And, for the first time in almost 82 years, Parle-G recorded the highest ever sales in the months of March, April and May, during the lockdown.
82-year-old Parle-G books 'best sales' in Covid times— Amit Paranjape (@aparanjape) June 9, 2020
https://t.co/7Nr42JVgJU
According to reports, in an interview with Economic Times, Mayank Shah, category head at Parle Products said:
We have grown our overall market share by nearly 5%... And 80-90% of this growth has come from the Parle-G sales. This is unprecedented.
This is one of the major reasons why there was massive surge in sales volumes over the past three months. Mr Shah said:
During the lockdown, Parle-G became the comfort food for many; and for several others it was the only food they had on them. This is a common man’s biscuit; people who cannot afford bread – buy Parle-G.
Netizens were definitely excited to hear this news. They shared memes and some sweet childhood memories.
10 yr old me eating #ParleG with water pic.twitter.com/jZcKzBigBh— Atul 🇮🇳 (@dikhhat_hai_) June 9, 2020
I love #ParleG— Shailjakant Chaubey (@shailchaubey) June 10, 2020
Not only biscuits it's a medicine pic.twitter.com/Yr8zH9mqqZ
#ParleG right now to, other biscuits brands... 😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/T00nbNRoL5— Harish Sachdeva (@HarishkSachdeva) June 9, 2020
#ParleG to all other biscuits today. pic.twitter.com/EUD0YG99uZ— gochii_gang (@gochii_gang) June 9, 2020
#ParleG— Sumit Agnani (@SumitAgnani) June 9, 2020
After recording best sale in 82 years
ParleG be like:- pic.twitter.com/huKuudWpJV
#ParleG— Unofficial CM from.Telangana. (@anve7enosh) June 9, 2020
Our childhood first crush that parle-G girl.
❣️ pic.twitter.com/lxGsryPDRI
No snacks or cookies can replace this 🤭#ParleG pic.twitter.com/VNFXOSO3mC— S 🖤 (@shrutigaur__) June 9, 2020
When parle G is on trending..— Dr. Deepika (@07_unique_) June 9, 2020
Parle G to others biscuits:-#ParleG pic.twitter.com/1MN6wzjQVT