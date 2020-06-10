For most us, Parle-G is no longer just a biscuit, it's an emotion.

Parle-G is one of the oldest biscuit brands in India that has been/is part of almost every household.

And, for the first time in almost 82 years, Parle-G recorded the highest ever sales in the months of March, April and May, during the lockdown.

82-year-old Parle-G books 'best sales' in Covid times

According to reports, in an interview with Economic Times, Mayank Shah, category head at Parle Products said:

We have grown our overall market share by nearly 5%... And 80-90% of this growth has come from the Parle-G sales. This is unprecedented.

In fact, Parle-G became a sort of comfort food for many people, during the lockdown and for some stranded migrants it was the only food they could afford.

This is one of the major reasons why there was massive surge in sales volumes over the past three months. Mr Shah said:

During the lockdown, Parle-G became the comfort food for many; and for several others it was the only food they had on them. This is a common man’s biscuit; people who cannot afford bread – buy Parle-G.

During these testing times, several state governments and NGOs also bought Parle-G in great quantity as it is one of the most affordable biscuits available and also because people preferred stacking up on easy and simple essential food items.

Netizens were definitely excited to hear this news. They shared memes and some sweet childhood memories.

As 90s kids, Parle-G will always have a special place in our hearts.