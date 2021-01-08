Not even a week into the new year and 2021 is already feeling eerily similar to 2020. 

From reports of a new strain of the coronavirus to the violence that erupted in the US Capitol building on Wednesday (6th January), 2021 has already started with a bang and netizens have had enough. 

And, these memes highlight just how 2021 has been so far. 

2021, please be good. 