In the second season Fleabag, Phoebe Waller-Bridge says:

And Phoebe is always correct. It's the law of the universe. We all know that.

Well, some people don't apparently, and thanks to that they are now going to have to pay ₹2 crores in compensation, no big deal.

Here's what the issue is: The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has asked ITC Maurya, a high-end hotel chain, to pay the mentioned sum of money to model Aashna Roy after messing up her haircut, which led to her unemployment.

As per reports, this was her instruction given to the salon staff in 2018 before she was headed for an interview:

Long flicks covering her face in the front and at the back and four-inch straight hair trim from the bottom.

However, the person cutting her hair allegedly chopped off the entire length and left only 4 inches of hair on her head.

In the order, the bench stated:

She was also working as a Senior Management Professional and earning a decent income. She underwent severe mental breakdown and trauma due to negligence in cutting her hair and could not concrete her job and finally, she lost her job...she lost her expected assignments and suffered a huge loss which completely changed her lifestyle and shattered her dream to be a top model.

As per a report from Mint, the salon staff at the hotel also burnt her scalp, leading to a case of medical negligence.

Seeing the matter escalate, the hotel offered her a free hair treatment, but it was too late as they are now expected to pay ₹2 crores within 8 weeks.

You don't mess with someone's hair. You just don't.