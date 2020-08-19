Delhi NCR received extremely heavy rainfall this morning. Gurgaon, where it rained heavily for over an hour or two, almost drowned.

Several parts of the city including posh and busy areas like the Golf Course Road and Hero Honda Chowk, were left under water after incessant rain.

People took to social media to share images and videos of a flooded Gurgaon.

#gurugramrains | Visuals from Gurugram’s ultra modern Golf course road underpasses



(Images - From twitter) pic.twitter.com/W7eGmx2te6 — TOI Gurgaon (@TOIGurgaon) August 19, 2020

Damn. Gurugram’s Golf Course Road this morning: pic.twitter.com/D78g3bzElH — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) August 19, 2020

Heavy rain disrupted traffic in Gurgaon this morning, with rainwater flooding most of the underpasses in the city as well as several stretches of roads. Around 3000 police personnel were deployed to manage the situation. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/J35otkyguX — Sakshi Dayal (@sakshi_dayal) August 19, 2020

Hey Mumbai 'no man is an island'. This is one of the most expensive real estate in India, the heart of Golf course road in Gurgaon with just 2 hours of rain we are flooded 🌧️ pic.twitter.com/UzsX0ihYPq — K (@khushboo) August 19, 2020

This is my house in DLF Phase 4, Gurgaon after 5 hours of continuous rain. Take care everyone #Gurgaon #heavyrain #gurgaonrain pic.twitter.com/KzoP3h9VhT — Nikunj Saurabh (@Nikunjsaurabh2) August 19, 2020

It usually doesn't rain in Gurgaon but when it does poora sheher doob jata hai bc! #Gurgaon pic.twitter.com/6i27lIwHcE — Ashutosh Pattanayak (@_pattanayak__) August 19, 2020

Today morning rain at our township Malibu Towne Gurgaon.Infront of my house. pic.twitter.com/2CUzdubQ8u — Dr.Rajveer Choudhary (@1953_rvc) August 19, 2020

This is Golf Club Road, Gurgaon. Right now. Hope you’re all staying safe in this crazy rain. pic.twitter.com/hDQysSnzfr — Gurprriet Siingh (@JoyAndLife) August 19, 2020

Flooding, jams in #Delhi and its neighbouring districts amid heavy rain. Visuals from Gurgaon. pic.twitter.com/sCSrtFIJTd — NDTV (@ndtv) August 19, 2020

visuals near from hero Honda chowk Gurgaon.

situation is getting very very critical people are unable to move from one place to another and even vehicles are dipping in the water on the road. #RainaRetires #rain pic.twitter.com/YR64jzaC5U — manish gupta (@manishg98561598) August 19, 2020

I've been looking at all the losses and incidents nearby due to heavy rain here in the millennium city Gurugram 😞 One such case in my own society, this tree was 18-19 years old and probably the tallest in my block. Idk, it's just so sad to see an uprooted tree.#Gurgaon pic.twitter.com/hkELPgT0iQ — Ashutosh Pattanayak (@_pattanayak__) August 19, 2020

This is hilarious 😂, the caretaker of my house is explaining everything very precisely 😅😅. This is the basement of my house in DLF Phase 4, Gurgaon. #Gurgaon #rain pic.twitter.com/upFBE0VVKs — Nikunj Saurabh (@Nikunjsaurabh2) August 19, 2020

#WATCH: Severe waterlogging on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway following heavy rainfall in the area; traffic disrupted. pic.twitter.com/0WdMLeVIfC — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2020

@MunCorpGurugram You built a new road last year and now my house looks like this as the rain water doesn't have any way to seep out. I have been living in Shanti Nagar, Gurgaon for the past 20 years but never seen such situation. NEED URGENT RESOLUTION. Complaint no. 184825 pic.twitter.com/HZqSFlWnJd — Nidhi Singla (@Nidhi12july) August 19, 2020

The weather department has further predicted heavy rain for the national capital region, today.

Stay safe, everyone.