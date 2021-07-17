Devastating floods have ravaged most of western Europe. At least 120 people have died and hundreds went missing after some of the worst flooding in decades. Germany is one of the worst-affected countries where over 100 people have lost their lives.

Everything was under water within 15 minutes. Our flat, our office, our neighbours' houses, everywhere was under water.

Pictures and videos from the flooded regions are terrifying and people are in shock and disbelief.

At least 110 people in Germany and Belgium have been killed by floods after 2 months of rain fell in 2 days.



Over 1,300 people in Germany are missing.



My brain can’t even compute this image from the flooding in Germany pic.twitter.com/nOT7fDTznB — Read Parable of the Sower by Octavia Butler (@JoshuaPotash) July 16, 2021

Here in Germany, dozens have died in floods, hundreds are missing, thousands have lost their homes. It's devastating. This is the climate crisis unravelling in one of the richest parts of the world — which for a long time thought it would be “safe”.

Incredible footage of a firefighter being saved by members of the public from the floods in Germany!



Horrific scenes in Germany and Belgium, my thoughts are with all affected!



My best friend’s parents (I call them my German Mama and Papa) live in Solingen, NRW. They’re safe and dry, but sent me this video of the Wupper river. Thinking of those of you impacted by these horrible floods. #Germanyfloods pic.twitter.com/398gzERSHL — Kelsey Farish (@KelseyFarish) July 15, 2021

Hospital in Germany 🇩🇪 after the recent floods. Lesson: #nature makes all countries a level playing field. pic.twitter.com/e9EPJLmphq — 🆁🅰🅹🅴🆂🅷 🅿🅰🆁🅸🅺🅷 (@imacuriosguy) July 16, 2021

NEW 🚨 About 60 dead, dozens missing, thousands out of power after devastating floods in Germany



Currently Western Europe is seeing “worst flood in a century". Especially Germany & Belgium. Many cities are facing heavy rains in Luxembourg and the Netherlands. Whereas in Canada heatwaves are making new records. Not good signs. pic.twitter.com/JtzWcoBhkN — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 17, 2021

This drone footage shows the extent of damage caused by record rainfall in areas of Belgium and Germany. The torrential rain has caused river banks to burst and flood entire neighborhoods of certain cities. At least 42 people have died in Germany and dozens are still missing. pic.twitter.com/PXu8Xee1ay — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 16, 2021

Thousands of people were missing and more houses were destroyed in flood-stricken regions in western Germany and Belgium where further flooding is feared https://t.co/BfG4QXZIMo pic.twitter.com/Vl9dkhiR83 — Reuters (@Reuters) July 16, 2021

Dramatic #floods are affecting Germany and Belgium.



The EU Space Copernicus #Emergency Management Service has been activated for both countries.



Radar data from our Sentinel1 will be used to map flooded areas to support first responders.



The damage and loss caused by the flooding disaster in Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands is devastating.



These photos from @BezRegKoeln show the devastation caused by the torrential rain and #floods in #Germany, which reportedly killed dozens of people

According to reports, entire villages have been destroyed and reduced to rubble in western Germany.