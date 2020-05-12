Some of you are aware of the stories of the infamous 'Florida Man'. Those who are not, just Google it guys, it will be like reading Harry Potter for the first time- mind blowing experience!

Source: Tenor

The reason we are even invoking the Florida man right now, because a lot of them are being extremely stupid and are demanding lifting of the lockdown in USA so that they can go to the gym.

So, to prove that they needed the gym really bad to work out, they started working out on the street outside the courts, thus proving that you can work out wherever you want and no necessarily need gyms!

Does any of that make sense to you? NO, right? For the uninitiated, most 'Florida Man' stories won't make any sense.

Anyhow, I understand that we do have a tendency to follow the US in trends and things like that but let's please wait till they have a new President.