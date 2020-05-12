Some of you are aware of the stories of the infamous 'Florida Man'. Those who are not, just Google it guys, it will be like reading Harry Potter for the first time- mind blowing experience!

The reason we are even invoking the Florida man right now, because a lot of them are being extremely stupid and are demanding lifting of the lockdown in USA so that they can go to the gym.

WATCH: Protesters calling for gyms to reopen in Florida are doing squats and push-ups outside the Clearwater courthouse https://t.co/3BVzxHQPEJ #Florida #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/3cjgQ6kaM8 — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) May 11, 2020

So, to prove that they needed the gym really bad to work out, they started working out on the street outside the courts, thus proving that you can work out wherever you want and no necessarily need gyms!

GYM PROTEST: A group of protesters has gathered outside the courthouse in Clearwater, calling for gyms to reopen in Florida https://t.co/EreMMzfIYI pic.twitter.com/lfiB1TUf9B — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) May 11, 2020

Does any of that make sense to you? NO, right? For the uninitiated, most 'Florida Man' stories won't make any sense.

People protesting their gym not being open are doing pushups outside the courthouse?



That'll show the court they can't exercise outside.



Wait. What?#Florida #WhatsUpWithFlorida?#fail https://t.co/I1cvU8Ri0y — Kevin Ryder (@thekevinryder) May 11, 2020

They can’t take selfies in the mirror and flex if they run outdoors — Ehhh (@NautilusEpoch) May 11, 2020

They can talk about oppression when cops roll up on them in an APC, blast them with tear gas & water hoses, beat them with clubs & haul them off for assaulting a police officer.

Y'know, like they do for black folks! But they all look pretty Caucasian, so I'm sure they'll be safe. — Devilish Ledoux (@Devilishlydo) May 11, 2020

Anyhow, I understand that we do have a tendency to follow the US in trends and things like that but let's please wait till they have a new President.