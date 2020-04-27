Nature is amazingly beautiful. You never know when you are in for a surprise.

Like this surreal footage of dolphins swimming in bioluminescent waters captured by photographer Patrick Coyne in Newport Beach, California.

“Last night was truly one of the most magical nights of my life. Capt. Ryan of Newport Coastal Adventure invited me along to capture rare video of Dolphins swimming in bioluminescence. - by Patrick Coyne pic.twitter.com/Zjyul6qZCY — Todays California (@TodaysCali) April 24, 2020

Bioluminescence is light emitted by living organisms through chemical reactions in their bodies. The phenomenon is generally observed in marine organism.

Elaborating about his adventure, Patrick wrote:

He explained the entire incident in an Instagram post.

The footage has gone viral on the internet and people are finding it hard to believe.

Wow. That would be breathtaking. — k.d. lang (@kdlang) April 24, 2020

So beautiful! Nature is amazing. — Susan Padget (@s_padget) April 24, 2020

Granted, my emotions are a little raw right now, but this (literally) took my breath away for a moment and made my eyes well up. <3 — Marian (@🏠) (@MarzapRussell) April 24, 2020

This looks like something out of Disney's FANTASIA -- utterly gorgeous.



Thx for posting — Brett Nicholson (@aggiebrett) April 24, 2020

That is so cool. It would of been magical to be there in person. — Beth - 🎠🎠🎠 (@chachibird69) April 24, 2020

What a treat nature is giving us!