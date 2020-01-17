A Home Ministry official confirmed that for the first time, the upcoming Census Data Collection will include data on households headed by a transgender and members living in the family. This census is said to include a set of 31 specific questions asked by the census official to every household during the house listing and housing census.

It is for the first time that information on households headed by a transgender is being collected. In earlier census, there used to be a column for male and female only.

- Home Ministry Official

The exercise is scheduled from April 1 to September 30 and the "sex of the head of the household" column will now include three options - male, female and transgender.

Apart from this, the data will also be collected on the "ownership status of the census house" - whether rented or owned.





