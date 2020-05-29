The COVID-19 Pandemic has created crises for our country on several levels. One of the worst being the ongoing migrant crisis we're currently dealing with.





Earlier this week, due to a lack of food, a 45-year-old man died on a Mumbai to Varanasi Shramik train. This journey on a usual day is covered in 24 hours but this time it took 60.



Even though the family carried food with them, due to the extension of the journey, they had nothing for 1.5 days.

Out of desperation, the nephew of the deceased tweeted to the Prime Minister and the Railways. IRCTC promised them food at the next station but to no avail.

The deceased had recently undergone an angioplasty for which he had to take medicines after food. Since the family had nothing substantial to eat, the man took 6 pills with biscuits as brought to light by a reporter Saahil Murli Menghani

1/2 pic.twitter.com/tOJTjo8EVy — Saahil Murli Menghani (@saahilmenghani) May 28, 2020

The nephew shared with Saahil that they wouldn't have boarded the train if they knew the journey would take so long. He claimed that not once were they provided with meals during the entire journey.

Only a few passengers were given water at just one station! The situation was so dire that nobody was speaking out of hunger.

Unfortunately, the man passed away 8 hours after the tweet.

