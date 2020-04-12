India is under a 21-day lockdown and we're all confined to our homes. Meanwhile, police is patrolling the road to make sure everyone is safe and indoors.

However, a group of foreigners broke the lockdown rules and were given a 'punishment' by the cops that'll remind you of your school days.

The ten foreigners from different countries were taking a stroll in Rishikesh and not practicing social distancing during the lockdown, Sub-inspector Vinod Kumar Sharma told PTI. So, they were asked to write 'sorry' 500 times as a punishment.

These residents of Tapovan, Rishikesh were made to write, "I did not follow the rules of lockdown so I am so sorry." Vinod Kumar added that there are over 500 foreign nationals living in the area, this operation was conducted to send out a strong message to those who tend to take the lockdown lightly.