Some new information has come to light with regards to the 2-month pregnant wild elephant who died after reportedly eating a pineapple filled with powerful firecrackers.

The death of a pregnant wild elephant, suspected to have been fatally injured after eating fruit stuffed with firecrackers that exploded in her mouth, has stirred public outrage in India https://t.co/l4mwpjytps — CNN International (@cnni) June 4, 2020

According to reports , preliminary inquiry by the Forest department stated that the pregnant elephant in Kerala didn't die because of being fed firecrackers stuffed in pineapple.

And, they also go on to say that the incident didn't take place in Malappuram as claimed by animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi. The tragic incident allegedly took place in Palakkad district.

It's murder,Malappuram is famous for such incidents, it's India's most violent district.For instance, they throw poison on roads so that 300-400 birds & dogs die at one time: Maneka Gandhi,BJP MP&animal rights activist on elephant's death after being fed cracker-stuffed pineapple pic.twitter.com/OtLHsuiuAq — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020

While talking about the incident in an interview, an Indian Forest Service Officer said:

No one would have fed the pineapple to the elephant. The animal must have found it lying somewhere and must have consumed it herself not knowing what lies ahead for her.

He further states that pineapples filled with firecrackers are used as a bait to catch wild boars that destroy the crops.

In fact, in an interview, Mannarkkad Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) KK Sunil Kumar said that there was no evidence to suggest that someone intentionally fed the elephant explosives.

In a tweet, CM Pinarayi Vijayan said investigation is underway and three suspects are being interrogated. He has also assured that justice will prevail.

In a tragic incident in Palakkad dist, a pregnant elephant has lost its life. Many of you have reached out to us. We want to assure you that your concerns will not go in vain. Justice will prevail. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) June 4, 2020

Reportedly, the elephant belonged to Silent Valley National Park (SVNP) in Palakkad, and it died at Velliyar River in Malappuram.