Some new information has come to light with regards to the 2-month pregnant wild elephant who died after reportedly eating a pineapple filled with powerful firecrackers. 

According to reports, preliminary inquiry by the Forest department stated that the pregnant elephant in Kerala didn't die because of being fed firecrackers stuffed in pineapple. 

And, they also go on to say that the incident didn't take place in Malappuram as claimed by animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi. The tragic incident allegedly took place in Palakkad district. 

While talking about the incident in an interview, an Indian Forest Service Officer said:

No one would have fed the pineapple to the elephant. The animal must have found it lying somewhere and must have consumed it herself not knowing what lies ahead for her. 

He further states that pineapples filled with firecrackers are used as a bait to catch wild boars that destroy the crops.

Source: telanganatoday.com

In fact, in an interview, Mannarkkad Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) KK Sunil Kumar said that there was no evidence to suggest that someone intentionally fed the elephant explosives. 

In a tweet, CM Pinarayi Vijayan said investigation is underway and three suspects are being interrogated. He has also assured that justice will prevail.

Reportedly, the elephant belonged to Silent Valley National Park (SVNP) in Palakkad, and it died at Velliyar River in Malappuram. 