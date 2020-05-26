Rise in mercury levels has given rise to wildfires in Uttarakhand region. As of now, 46 forest fires incidents have been reported in the state.

The fire broke out in Uttarakhand forest. 46 wildfire incidents in 2020. More than half of birds species & wildlife are in danger. Our Uttarakhand is burning for the last 4 days. 2020 is getting worst. 😟#Uttarakhand #UttarakhandForestFire #wildlife pic.twitter.com/HuZZ7z3zyW — Suman Bisht (@pahadi_suman) May 26, 2020

According to reports, Uttarakhand has lost nearly 51.43 hectares of forest cover which is quite a lot. Even the forest department has been hit hard. They have incurred a loss of 1.32 lakhs.

*Uttarakhand is Burning, 46 Wildfire Incidents in 2020, Around 51.34 Hectares, 71.05 Repository of Herbs And Wildlife Diversity Are Affected* pic.twitter.com/VZDTwIDJtG — Rishabh Singh Rana (@RishabhRana161) May 26, 2020

21 instances of forest fires have been reported from Kumaon region alone, making it one of the most affected regions in the state.

#Uttarakhand is burning 46 wildfire incidence around 51.34 hectares ,71.05 repository of herbs and wildlife diversity are affected. Australia incident made us sad and should have but why is everyone silent when our own state is burning from last 4 days.@paragenetics @ABPNews pic.twitter.com/WGfnL7lWip — Ritika Sanwal (Pahadan) 🗻 #Uttarakhandi (@infiniteflames2) May 26, 2020

This video, shared by IFS Vaibhav Singh, shows the extent of the damage the wildfire is causing across the state.

Unbearable heat , treacherous terrain , one wrong step and you can break your bones , add to this the winds which make it extremely unpredictable !! This was my experience of dealing with this last night ! #wildfires #Rudraprayag pic.twitter.com/kvI47nMD88 — Vaibhav Singh,IFS (@VaibhavSinghIFS) May 24, 2020

Till now, two people have lost their lives while trying to escape the wildfires. Last year, the state had recorded around 1,170 cases till May.