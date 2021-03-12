A massive fire raged in Simlipal National Park in the Mayurbhanj district of Odisha for two weeks before it was finally contained on 9th March by the forest officials with the help of hailstorm and rainfall.

2 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams of 25 members each were engaged along with 20 fire service personnel to deal with the forest fire. Amid the operation, a video of a forest official dancing and shouting in joy as it rained in the region is going viral on social media.

The clip garnered over one million views on the internet and netizens applauded the forest officials for their efforts in controlling the fire.

The Simlipal National Park is one of the biosphere reserves on the UNESCO list and environmentalists 