On Monday, the District and Sessions Judge Dharmesh Sharma convicted former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao rape case  Kuldeep was accused of raping and kidnapping a minor in 2017. The arguments and sentencing of his case will take place on December 19, 2019 by Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court.

The court has also framed charges against the co-accused Shashi Singh. Kuldeep was asked to leave BJP in early 2019 after pressure built up against the party due to a car accident that killed the Unnao rape victim's aunts, and severely injured the victim and her lawyer. 

unnao rape case car crash
Source: Hindustan Times

The court has framed charges against Sengar and Singh under IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 363 (kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping or inducing a woman to compel for marriage), 376 (rape) and other relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.