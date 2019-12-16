On Monday, the District and Sessions Judge Dharmesh Sharma convicted former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao rape case Kuldeep was accused of raping and kidnapping a minor in 2017. The arguments and sentencing of his case will take place on December 19, 2019 by Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court.

The court has also framed charges against the co-accused Shashi Singh. Kuldeep was asked to leave BJP in early 2019 after pressure built up against the party due to a car accident that killed the Unnao rape victim's aunts, and severely injured the victim and her lawyer.

Delhi's Tis Hazari Court has convicted Former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 5(c) and 6 of Protection of Child from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2019

The court has framed charges against Sengar and Singh under IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 363 (kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping or inducing a woman to compel for marriage), 376 (rape) and other relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.