Veteran industrialist and Chairman Emeritus of Bajaj Group of Companies, Rahul Bajaj passed away today aged 83. He had not been keeping well and died in Pune after a prolonged illness.

The Padma Bhushan awardee served as the full-time chairman of the company for over 50 years before stepping down recently in May 2021.

Rahul Bajaj was born in a Marwari family of Rajasthan in Bengal Presidency. His grandfather and Bajaj Group founder Jamnalal Bajaj, laid the foundation of the group which was carried forward by him.

Bajaj holds an Economics (Hons) degree from Delhi University’s and a law degree from Bombay University. He also pursued an MBA from Harvard Business School and took over the responsibility of Bajaj Group in 1965 and took it new heights.

His contributions to the field of industry are immense. He not only gave India one of the most affordable two-wheelers, 'Humara Bajaj', but also served as the Chairman of the Board of Governors of IIT Bombay from 2003 to 2006.

Soon after the news of his demise broke, tributes have been pouring in from all sectors.

Hard to come to grips with the news that India’s most outspoken industrialist, Rahul Bajaj is no more.



Many of us knew of Rahul uncle’s health was deteriorating but the news of his passing comes as a shock.



Deepest condolences to Sunaina & Manish Kejriwal, Rajiv & Sanjiv Bajaj pic.twitter.com/2J5PTGaZOX — Milind Deora | मिलिंद देवरा ☮️ (@milinddeora) February 12, 2022

An Indian industrial icon respected globally, a nationalist who spoke in interest of the nation & its growth, spoke truth irrespective of personal interest & party in power. A true legend #RahulBajaj ji. RIP my friend. May God give strength to Rajiv, Sanjiv, Sunaina & the family. pic.twitter.com/U1Ef4lDjxO — Vijay Darda (@vijayjdarda) February 12, 2022

Saddened to here about the demise of business leader Rahul Bajaj. One could truly say that he was a fearless, compassionate, man who had the courage of his convictions. My condolences to his family, I pray he finds eternal peace. — Preeti Sharma Menon (@PreetiSMenon) February 12, 2022

Rahul Bajaj was the one who put average Indians on two motorised wheels.



In his passing away, we have lost a far sighted and outspoken business leader.



My sincere condolences to his family and numerous members of the Bajaj family and Bajaj group of business. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) February 12, 2022

Rest in peace dear #HamaraBajaj Rahul Bajaj sir. You were a symbol of all that was right in the world of business in India. — Maneesh Chhibber (@maneeshchhibber) February 12, 2022

Rahul Bajaj: bold and fearless. A rare businessman who spoke truth to power. A proud Indian. Built world class enterprise. I am truly honoured to know him. Will miss him. pic.twitter.com/UpVMh0z7R1 — Uday Kotak (@udaykotak) February 12, 2022

1/2Knew Rahul Bajaj for decades. Old family friends, despite big age diff. My father was chair of trust in memory of Rahul’s father. Together in RS, he & I shared many lighter moments in central hall & at dinner at his house during session. Talked 2him some months ago for 30mins — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) February 12, 2022

Deeply saddened at the demise of Shri Rahul Bajaj - industrialist and visionary.

Rest in peace. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) February 12, 2022

Industrialist Rahul Bajaj, Former Chairman Of Bajaj Group, Dies At 83 - I am devastated - he was a dear dear friend and will miss him dearly. The country has lost a great son & nation builder. Om Shanthi 🙏 https://t.co/s8kpQ3dUia — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) February 12, 2022

