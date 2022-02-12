Veteran industrialist and Chairman Emeritus of Bajaj Group of Companies, Rahul Bajaj passed away today aged 83. He had not been keeping well and died in Pune after a prolonged illness.

Source: esakal

The Padma Bhushan awardee served as the full-time chairman of the company for over 50 years before stepping down recently in May 2021.

Rahul Bajaj was born in a Marwari family of Rajasthan in Bengal Presidency. His grandfather and Bajaj Group founder Jamnalal Bajaj, laid the foundation of the group which was carried forward by him.

Source: News18

Bajaj holds an Economics (Hons) degree from Delhi University’s and a law degree from Bombay University. He also pursued an MBA from Harvard Business School and took over the responsibility of Bajaj Group in 1965 and took it new heights.

His contributions to the field of industry are immense. He not only gave India one of the most affordable two-wheelers, 'Humara Bajaj', but also served as the Chairman of the Board of Governors of IIT Bombay from 2003 to 2006.

Source: money control

Soon after the news of his demise broke, tributes have been pouring in from all sectors.

RIP Sir.