Mako Komuro, formerly known as the Princess Mako of Akishino, who gave up her royal title last year to marry the love of her life is now working as an unpaid intern at The Metropolitan Museum of Art (Met) in New York.

Mako is responsible for the exhibition of hanging-scroll paintings in the museum's Asian art collection, according to The Japan Times. The paintings are inspired by the life of a Buddhist monk who travelled around Japan, introducing the religion to the masses.

The former heir to the Japanese throne, Mako had to renounce her title to be able to marry her college sweetheart Kei Komuro as per the Imperial Household Laws regarding marriage with a commoner. Reportedly, she also turned down a $1.3 million payout after giving up on her royal status.

Mako is well-learned in art history, having completed her Masters from the University of Leicester, UK. Post her marriage to Kei Komuro, who works as a lawyer, the couple moved to a one-bedroom apartment at Hell's Kitchen in the hubbub of New York City where they are working hard to make ends meet.

The announcement of their marriage sparked an intense public uproar drawing contrasting views from all sides. Ahead of their non-royal wedding ceremony, the Imperial Household confirmed that Mako is suffering from PTSD originating from the intense public scrutiny and media coverage surrounding their marriage.

In a press conference following their wedding, Kei emphasized his endless love for Mako and said, “I love Mako. We only get one life, and I want us to spend it with the one we love,” Kei said. “I feel very sad that Mako has been in a bad condition, mentally and physically, because of the false accusations” as reported by BBC.

Princess Mako also apologized for any inconvenience she may have caused and expressed how grateful she was to those who supported her. She said, "For me, Kei is irreplaceable – marriage was a necessary choice for us.”

The couple is also viewed as the New Harry-Meghan. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave up their royal duties to lead independent lives away from the Institution of Monarchy in 2020.