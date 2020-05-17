It can break any sane person's heart to see the struggle that migrant workers have to endure just to survive in this lockdown. But in UP, trying to feed these workers is apparently considered a crime.

According to the Times of India, Bulandshahr police have booked a former MLA for violating lockdown norms after he offered food to some exhausted migrants outside his house.

Speaking to reporters about the case against him, Sribhagwan Sharma (Guddu Pandit) said:

I am feeding migrants, giving them masks, medical aide and facilitating a drop back home. For this, cases have been registered against me. My security has also been withdrawn and police are threatening to put me behind bars and slap NSA on me.

Meanwhile, Bulandshahr SSP S K Singh said Guddu Pandit already had more than five such cases of lockdown violation against him.