Former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee, tested positive for coronavirus, this afternoon.

He confirmed this in a tweet.

On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today.

I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19.

The 84-year-old senior Congress leader occupied several important portfolios in the central government during his long political career including that of Union Finance Minister. He became the 13th President of India in 2012 and completed his term in 2017.

The Bharat Ratna awardee has urged everyone who came in contact with him in the last week, to isolate themselves and get tested for COVID-19.

Political leaders from across the country took to Twitter to wish him a speedy recovery.

Respected @CitiznMukherjee ji has always been known for his wisdom, determination & strong personality.

We all are praying & wishing for the early recovery of Pranab Da

Concerned to hear about Former President Pranab Mukherjee Da testing positive for #COVID19. My prayers are with him & his family during this time and I wish him a speedy recovery.

Prayers for Your early recovery

Please take care sir. We are praying for your speedy recovery and good health

With several politicians testing positive for coronavirus recently, India's COVID-19 count has risen to 22,15,075.