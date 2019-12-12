Another case of violence and sexual assault has surfaced on the internet. Recently, four men tracked a 22-year-old man's location in Mumbai through his Instagram post and allegedly gang-raped the victim for several hours in a moving vehicle.

The next morning, after they raped the man multiple times, they dumped him on the road from a moving car.

According to Free Press Journal, one out of the three suspects is a minor and all of them were following the victim on Instagram.

Upon seeing a selfie that the victim had posted on Instagram, the accused used it to track down his location.

According to the Police, they used the details of a restaurant in the background of the picture to get more information and before they finally approached him.

The suspects then approached him and said that they were "fans" and asked him if he'd be willing to go on a bike ride with the two suspects.

The victim agreed but as soon as the bike was headed towards Vidyavihar, the victim requested them to stop. However, the suspects took him to a railway station in Vidyavihar, where they shoved him in a car and assaulted him.

After he was abandoned by the attackers, the victim called his parents and the police. Vinboa, an official from Kurla police station mentioned that a case was filed under IPC Section 377 (forcible same-sex intercourse), 323 ( assault).

The police has managed to track down the accused from their registered number plates that they discovered from the CCTV footage.