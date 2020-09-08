On Friday, an 82-year-old Frenchman ended up blowing up his kitchen and the roof of his house while trying to kill a fly.



Reportedly, the man from Parcoul-Chenaud had just sat down to have dinner when he spotted a fly. To get rid of the insect, he used an electric racquet unaware of the fact that there was a leak in the gas canister in his house.

This lead to an explosion which damaged parts of his kitchen and the roof.

The man only sustained a burn to his hand and has been sent to a hospital in Libourne for a check-up.



It is being said that his family members are repairing the house while the man is staying at a local campsite.

It's proven that flies are up to no good and should not be messed with.