From the rise of Adolf Hitler and the assassination of former US President John F Kennedy to the terror attacks of 9/11, Nostradamus made a heap of predictions for the future in his ‘Les Propheties’ book over 465 years ago and a number of these predictions have already come true.

However, did you know that he predicted a few things for the year 2021? YES. From a global famine to the zombie apocalypse, here are the things Nostradamus predicted for this year.

1. A Global Famine

"After great trouble for humanity, a greater one is prepared, The Great Mover renews the ages: Rain, blood, milk, famine, steel, and plague, Is the heavens fire seen, a long spark running."

Nostradamus predicted that 2020 was a ‘', but the greater troubles will manifest in the year 2021 in the form of global famine. As per Nostradamus, this famine will be the worst famine the world has ever faced. It will eventually end with a change of state power, worldly status and social hierarchies. The pandemic has already forced thousands of people to food banks and depleted food supplies. Recently, the United Nations warned of a ‘’ and we are going to have famines of biblical proportions in 2021.

2. Death Of A Great Leader Sparks World War 3

“In the city of God, there will be a great thunder. Two brothers are torn apart by chaos while the fortress endures. The great leader will succumb. The third big war will begin when the big city is burning”.

Nostradamus is said to have predicted a time when the east will weaken the west. Experts presume that the warning of ‘suggests a ‘’ between two allied countries. However, he hinted that the war will kick off after the death of a ‘great leader’.

3. Solar Storms And A Meteor Strike

"In the sky, one sees fire and a long trail of sparks."

Nostradamus predicted that 2021 will bring '' and hit the Earth's surface in the form of solar storms and a great asteroid made of fire. This asteroid will extremely heat up as it comes near Earth, appearing to look like a trail of fire in the sky. NASA has already predicted that giant asteroids are likely to hit the Earth in the next couple of years. An asteroid known as ‘has chances to hit the Earth on May 6th in 2021.

4. The American Soldiers Will Have Brain Chip Implants

“The newly made one will lead the army, almost cut off up to near the bank: Help from the Milanais elite straining, The Duke deprived of his eyes in Milan in an iron cage”.



According to Nostradamus' prediction , the American soldiers will be turned into cyborgs, at the brain level, to save humankind. This chip would offer the necessary digital intelligence to progress beyond the limits of biological intelligence. This could also mean that we will incorporate artificial intelligence into our bodies and brains.

5. An Earthquake Will Destroy California

"The sloping park, great calamity. Through the Lands of the West and Lombardy. The fire in the ship, plague, and captivity; Mercury in Sagittarius, Saturn fading."

Nostradamus foretells a great calamity that will shake through the ‘Lands of the West’. His reference to a ‘’ suggests an earthquake or landslide across the western state of California. He suggested that this would happen when ‘’ which some astrologers suggest the date when Mars and Saturn will be in those exact positions in the sky which falls on November 25, 2021.

6. The Third Antichrist Will Be Born In 2021

“The antichrist very soon annihilates the three, twenty-seven years his war will last. The unbelievers are dead, captive, exiled; with blood, human bodies, water and red hail covering the earth.”



Nostradamus predicted the birth of the Third Antichrist this year in Serbia. He suggested that this antichrist will live in an area with a dominant situation of violence, corruption and political manipulation. He will also study Hitler’s actions to prevent the mistakes he made.

7. The Zombie Apocalypse

"Few young people: half−dead to give a start. Dead through spite, he will cause the others to shine, And in an exalted place some great evils to occur: Sad concepts will come to harm each one, Temporal dignified, the Mass to succeed. Fathers and mothers dead of infinite sorrows, Women in mourning, the pestilent she−monster: The Great One to be no more, all the world to end."

According to Nostradamus’ prediction , a ‘will plague the Earth and cause the entire world to finish. He hinted at the rise of a ‘’ disease that renders sufferers ‘half-dead’. For many, this prediction symbolized a virus or a biological weapon that will bring on the zombie apocalypse.

8. A New Ice Age Will Begin In 2021

“The earth and air will freeze a very great sea when they will come to venerate Thursday: Which will be never was so beautiful, from the four parts will come to honour.”



According to Nostradamus, global warming would stop and the planet will set foot in a mini ice age.

And you thought 2020 was the worst!