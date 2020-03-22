The COVID-19 outbreak has forced people from around the world to go into quarantine. But being stuck indoors is not an easy task.
These hilarious tweets prove that quarantine is proving to be no cake walk.
Quarantine day 6:— Naveen Kukreja (@NaveenRKukreja) March 20, 2020
There are 168 Tunaks and 84 Tuns in Tunak Tunak Tun song.
Day 6 of quarantine pic.twitter.com/AYhps3JoR5— ant-honey (@aanthonyy07) March 21, 2020
alright nap time is over, time for second lunch— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 21, 2020
Quarantine - Day 1 vs day 4. pic.twitter.com/HW6KfibsXi— Kyalane Karthik (@kookykarthik) March 17, 2020
Bombay mei toh social distancing mei utni mehnat bhi nahi lag rahi. Kisi ka koi dost hee nahi hai.— Abijit Ganguly (@AbijitG) March 21, 2020
It's just 9.30 am and I have already eaten my breakfast twice. Not sure if Corona's impact will decrease by tomorrow, but my waist size will definitely increase. #JantaCurfew— Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 22, 2020
Day 9 of quarantine: my mustache is coming in and my eyebrows are starting to connect— Brifacebaby (@muahbribrii) March 22, 2020
Guys just look at the colour of the sky. Just look at it. It's so amazing. I'm still in bed. But you go look at it. pic.twitter.com/sFu871ncBe— Vir Das (@thevirdas) March 22, 2020
day 2 of quarantine : should I download TikTok— G (@georgeouskid) March 20, 2020
Day 6 of quarantine- walked into the kitchen and spent one whole minute to find the exhaust fan switch and spent the next two minutes listening to my mom's disappointed speech about her poor upbringing.— Srinidy Ravichandran (@SrinidyR) March 21, 2020
I didn't sign up for this Corona!
dil me na sahi ek din ghar me to reh hi sakte hain.— Aasshiiqq (@Aasshiiqq) March 22, 2020
how to stop eating all my "quarantine" snacks in one single day?— karpooram (@b0dys0da) March 20, 2020
pls tell
Day 12 of quarantine. My mom has started reading WhatsApp jokes out loud. "Nokia connecting people. Corona disconnecting people." Why must I suffer alone?— short name suppi sir (@SarveshCK) March 20, 2020
Quarantine Day 4:— Nikhil K R (@ravinikhil4) March 20, 2020
I regret for not having bought the Black Panther and Iron man masks from Hamleys when I could've :/
day 6 pushing into dayb7 of quarantine and i’m this 🤏 close to messaging my ex pic.twitter.com/k8bgo1cdt7— angel ⁷ — joon’s tiddie servant (@joons3rdnipple) March 22, 2020
“Day 2 of Quarantine: the cats are plotting to kill me.”— Cats (@SpaceCatPics) March 22, 2020
📸: VagueLlama pic.twitter.com/oncJOtXCh7
Quarantine day 8 :— Vaibhav... (@lamevaibhav) March 22, 2020
My Dog has 333,478,478,657 Hair on his body
Bigboss mjhe nhi rehna iss ghar mn— margareeeeeti (@iamshayyan) March 21, 2020
day 3 quarantine pic.twitter.com/3e3y8lGhnb— DR. GILL (@ikpsgill1) March 22, 2020
My quarantine routine:— GOOKO (@G00K0) March 20, 2020
7 AM: (wake me up)
8 AM: wake me up inside
9 AM: (I can’t wake up)
3 PM: wake me up inside
4 PM: (SAAAAVE ME)
5 PM: CALL MY NAME AND SAAAAVE ME FROM THE DARK
6 PM: Pesto pasta, again
Day x under quarantine!! #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/RPwNTYRLeK— Kaushik Ganesh Viswanath (@KViz511) March 21, 2020
But remember, this is still not a good enough reason to text your ex.