We're sure you've come across the endearing video of a kid in a school uniform singing 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar.' Sahdev Dirdo went viral almost immediately after the video was first uploaded, he received so much love from the internet, that now, he is a little bit of a celebrity.

This is the song that made him so famous. Sahdev is from Sukma, Chhattisgarh and apparently, the video was first published in 2019, it was recorded by his class teacher.

Once he shot to fame, people came forward to recognize him further. Whether that's politicians or celebrities, the kid has been receiving some really cool opportunities! Read on.

Well first, he was felicitated by the Chhattisgarh CM back in July.

Musician and artist Badshah along with Astha Gill and Rico collaborated with Sahdev to release a remix of the song.

He also appeared on Indian Idol and performed.

And, MG Motor recently gave the sensation a ZS EV car as a gift, along with a ₹21,000 cheque.

Everyone has been humming the song because of this kid.