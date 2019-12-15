Adorable pictures of animals surfacing on your feeds is common but it is not every day that you see a viral picture of a furry golden labrador who's a well-respected k9 soldier saluting to senior officer in the olive green.

Menaka is an officer of the K9 unit who's currently posted in Kashmir. In a picture that has gone viral, it is saluting Lt Gen KJS Dhillon, the commander of Chinar Corps, while he's reciprocating the salute.

According to ANI, this picture was captured earlier this year, on July 1st right before the Amarnath Yatra started. The Army offiials further added:

While the Corps Commander was going to the holy cave for darshan, around 50 metres before it, Menaka was carrying out his duties. As the Corps Commander reached there, the dog saluted him.

However, this picture recently surfaced on the internet as Lt. Gen Dhillon posted this on the occasion of Army Veternatrian Corps Day

#RVC Day Salute to the Buddy who saved many a lives many a times 🙏🇮🇳✊ https://t.co/Xr7PQkUiWM — KJS DHILLON (@Tiny_Dhillon) December 14, 2019

Menaka who has been serving our nation for quite a long time now, has become an internat sensation with this picture, here's what Twitter thinks of this gesture:

A soldier saluting another. What a gesture. Gteat — Sandeep Chopra (@ChopraBamby) December 14, 2019

Loveliest pic today sir — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) December 14, 2019

Wow. Need to double my wow and respect for the human - canine braves. Wishing more power and glory

JAI HIND🇮🇳 — sangeeta nair (@CharuvillyNair) December 14, 2019

Sir, it is not only a pic... It s a moment captured... Salute to a buddy by a soldier 🙏🇮🇳 — Geetika Sharma (@geetikadrsharma) December 14, 2019

Man's best friend in the absolute true sense! — Rajoo🇮🇳 (@Rajoo56473358) December 14, 2019

What a gesture sir.. — Human Being (@Deshihindustani) December 14, 2019

Let's take a moment to thank Menaka and all the other k9 officers for protecting us on the borders.