Over the last month, the farmers' protest has taken over India, with farmers from every corner coming out against the 3 farm bills passed in the government.

Because of how long the protest has been going on, and the way farmers, and even the media, have been treated while protesting, the issue has gained international attention

"At the hospital, one doctor told me that my grandson was hit by gunshot, but said they could not write that a bullet killed him" says the family of the farmer who died in the protests. Important report by @HannahEP #FarmersProtesthttps://t.co/A85RsmiN7C — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) February 2, 2021

"At least nine senior Indian journalists are facing criminal charges for reporting allegations that Delhi police fatally shot a farmer in the head during protests last week, despite the authorities claiming no shots were fired." https://t.co/BP0WCH0p5y — Rasmus Kleis Nielsen (@rasmus_kleis) February 2, 2021

This is what’s happening in India and how you can help. https://t.co/wfccBp3Vyu — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) January 26, 2021

Despite that, barring a few Indian celebrities who supported the movement, for the most part, the Indian entertainment industry has remained silent about the issue. In contrast, international celebrities, like these, have brought attention to the farmers' protest:

1. Rihanna

2. Greta Thunberg

We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India.

https://t.co/tqvR0oHgo0 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 2, 2021

3. Amanda Cerny

4. Lilly Singh

Yes! Thank you so much @rihanna. This is a humanity issue! #IStandWithFarmers and this narrative is TIRED. ❤️ https://t.co/H0h5EM7mNW — Lilly // #LateWithLilly (@Lilly) February 2, 2021

5. Mia Khalifa

What in the human rights violations is going on?! They cut the internet around New Delhi?! #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/a5ml1P2ikU — Mia K. (Adri Stan Account) (@miakhalifa) February 3, 2021

“Paid actors,” huh? Quite the casting director, I hope they’re not overlooked during awards season. I stand with the farmers. #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/moONj03tN0 — Mia K. (Adri Stan Account) (@miakhalifa) February 3, 2021

6. Nav

Solidarity and love for my people.



I stand with farmers.



Stay peaceful, united and never back down.#FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/3vowIIGOpe — Nav (@beatsbynav) February 3, 2021

7. Jameela Jamil

8. Rupi Kaur

As of now, 14 rounds of talks between the farmers and the government have taken place, but they remained inconclusive.