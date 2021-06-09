Among the lakhs of applicants who appear for the civil services exams every year, there are some who brave all odds under difficult circumstances to achieve success through hard work, sincerity and commitment.

Birendra Kumar from Bihar is one of them. He obtained 2,232rd rank in Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examination and will now be appointed as a block supply officer.

Coming from a humble background, Birendra faced a lot of hardships but emerged victorious. After his father, a cobbler, passed away in 2012, his elder brother helped him realise his dream. He took on the family business of shoe-making and repair and continued to fund Birendra's education.

But there was a time when the family's financial situation was really bad and Birendra was forced to sell eggs to continue his education. The 27-year-old talked to HT:

I started selling eggs in 2012 and continued for five years till my brother’s business flourished. I studied rigorously for the examination under the guidance of Rajeev sir and with the help of the internet and cleared the examination in the first attempt.

Birendra lost his mother in January, this year and regrets that his mother couldn't see him becoming a officer. Being the first from his family to have qualified for a reputed government job, he hopes to inspire the next generation to get better education.

Like others from humble family backgrounds, Birendra too thought that he was not capable of clearing the BPSC exam. This is how he overcame:

Then I worked to overcome my weaknesses while pondering over qualities that will help me stand out among hundreds of thousands of aspirants.

Kudos to his efforts. He now wants to crack the UPSC examination. We wish him good luck.