The 2021 Padma awards - Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri - highest civilian awards after Bharat Ratna, were announced by President Ram Nath Kovind, yesterday.

119 recipients were selected for the prestigious awards on the eve of the 72nd Republic Day.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been awarded Padma Vibhushan for his achievement in the field of public affairs.

Noted singer SP Balasubramaniam was also conferred the Padma Vibhushan posthumously for his contributions to the field of art.

Other Padma Vibhushan awardees include: Dr. Belle Monappa Hegde, a renowned cardiolgist.

Shri Sudarshan Sahoo, a renowned sculptor from Odisha.

Former chief minister of Assam, Tarun Gogoi, and former union minister Ram Vilas Paswan have been awarded the Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian award, posthumously.

Veteran playback singer KS Chithra and former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan are among other recipients of the Padma Bhushan.

102 people have been honoured with the Padma Shri this year including renowned musician Bombay Jayashri and veteran table tennis player Mouma Das.

Other Padma Shri awardees include, former Indian wrestler Virender Singh and Bhojpuri folk dancer and theatre artist Ramachandra Manjhi.

