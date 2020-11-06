Thanks to the way things work in the US, the much-awaited election results might take a few more days to be revealed to the world. Now, I am no political expert but this seems like too long a time to keep the entire planet hanging.

Nothing can be done about it, though, and the best idea right now would be to laugh away the crippling anticipation. Hence, here are some of the best memes on US polls that we could find on the internet.

US counting their votes like pic.twitter.com/QEbgLly6N5 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 6, 2020

It just occurred to me that this election is following the plot of The Notebook:



- A white house

- Mail that wasn’t received

- A lot of fighting

- It wasn’t over

- It still isn’t over pic.twitter.com/5fXL0Qx2Nb — Toby Herman (@tobyherman27) November 5, 2020

Everyone else looking at Pennsylvania like... pic.twitter.com/7cK5aEIdo0 — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) November 4, 2020

Me when someone is telling me how much drinks I had https://t.co/DHCMFtCmAO — David (@StillDave) November 6, 2020

Americans: Why do you care about what happens in the US elections, you don't even live here



The Rest of the World: pic.twitter.com/H4g0ptvgrc — Lily Simpson (@ProfessorGutian) November 5, 2020

Nevada, Georgia, North Carolina, and Pennsylvanian right now counting their votes. pic.twitter.com/iOCJ0cPTx6 — 𝒫𝑒𝓇stєphαníє💎Happy TOP day!💚Elderwol🏳️‍🌈 (@Iluvyou2109) November 5, 2020

us: hey please count faster



nevada & pennsylvania: pic.twitter.com/mGX2tZnhck — Madeleine Roux ➡️ Shadowlands (@Authoroux) November 5, 2020

Live footage of Nevada working on those ballots pic.twitter.com/14RrZ2Ce8w — Miss Cuffy, Unstable Genius🥃🔥 (@MissGFYCuffy) November 5, 2020

LATEST US ELECTIONS SCENERIO🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/7RoY8Fzxo7 — MANU CONSULTANTS (@manuconsultants) November 5, 2020

Nevada counting ballots pic.twitter.com/GC85ZFZdMd — Liz Jenkins (@ej11lizzie) November 5, 2020

Donald Trump had already announced his victory but now after seeing his defeat in the result #USElections pic.twitter.com/FbUScbi7cE — Mr Prince (@Epic__Prince) November 5, 2020

USA: where u at?



Nevada: I’m on the freeway pic.twitter.com/YY3LmfIbWq — Blade 🗡 (@Fothousands) November 5, 2020

Someone wake me up when Nevada results are in, please. 😴😴😴 pic.twitter.com/av0YKyDRpH — MandoGuy316 🛡👶💚 (@thisisthewaybro) November 5, 2020

The whole country: we want the election results!



Nevada: pic.twitter.com/T8EDbp8HFP — Bagel? 💣 (@edgymilquetoast) November 5, 2020

how I look hitting refresh every 2 seconds waiting for nevada’s election results to come through pic.twitter.com/ah5kyjRu25 — kay (@gaIaxyevans) November 5, 2020

I have found the best meme on #USElections pic.twitter.com/5CET6EzyK4 — Sonakshi Saluja (@sonakshisaluja) November 5, 2020

Nevada, fast. Please. Please.