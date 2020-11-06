Thanks to the way things work in the US, the much-awaited election results might take a few more days to be revealed to the world. Now, I am no political expert but this seems like too long a time to keep the entire planet hanging.
Nothing can be done about it, though, and the best idea right now would be to laugh away the crippling anticipation. Hence, here are some of the best memes on US polls that we could find on the internet.
US counting their votes like pic.twitter.com/QEbgLly6N5— Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 6, 2020
HOW IT STARTED / HOW ITS GOING #TrumpMeltdown pic.twitter.com/J8jpmCc2zo— Zain (@souvenirsexile) November 6, 2020
It just occurred to me that this election is following the plot of The Notebook:— Toby Herman (@tobyherman27) November 5, 2020
- A white house
- Mail that wasn’t received
- A lot of fighting
- It wasn’t over
- It still isn’t over pic.twitter.com/5fXL0Qx2Nb
Everyone else looking at Pennsylvania like... pic.twitter.com/7cK5aEIdo0— Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) November 4, 2020
Me when someone is telling me how much drinks I had https://t.co/DHCMFtCmAO— David (@StillDave) November 6, 2020
Americans: Why do you care about what happens in the US elections, you don't even live here— Lily Simpson (@ProfessorGutian) November 5, 2020
The Rest of the World: pic.twitter.com/H4g0ptvgrc
#USElections #TrumpMeltdown #USElectionResults— Memekaar Edits (@memekaar_edits) November 6, 2020
Trump's term pic.twitter.com/z3HnkT95od
Nevada, Georgia, North Carolina, and Pennsylvanian right now counting their votes. pic.twitter.com/iOCJ0cPTx6— 𝒫𝑒𝓇stєphαníє💎Happy TOP day!💚Elderwol🏳️🌈 (@Iluvyou2109) November 5, 2020
us: hey please count faster— Madeleine Roux ➡️ Shadowlands (@Authoroux) November 5, 2020
nevada & pennsylvania: pic.twitter.com/mGX2tZnhck
Live footage of Nevada working on those ballots pic.twitter.com/14RrZ2Ce8w— Miss Cuffy, Unstable Genius🥃🔥 (@MissGFYCuffy) November 5, 2020
LATEST US ELECTIONS SCENERIO🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/7RoY8Fzxo7— MANU CONSULTANTS (@manuconsultants) November 5, 2020
Whenever Trump looses..#USElections pic.twitter.com/tcAHs9BcuU— Apurv (@iSinghApurv) November 5, 2020
Get it together #Nevada lol 😂 #USElections #ElectionResults2020 pic.twitter.com/IEd2V36Jeq— kristine yan (@kristineyan2) November 5, 2020
Holy shit.pic.twitter.com/vVjZ748tIS— Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) November 5, 2020
Good morning! Looking forward to another day of this.😭#ElectionResults2020 #Elections2020 #thursdaymorning— Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) November 5, 2020
pic.twitter.com/a4FnKtCOQp
Nevada counting ballots pic.twitter.com/GC85ZFZdMd— Liz Jenkins (@ej11lizzie) November 5, 2020
World: Mr. President, it's time to go!— Sarabpreet Singh (@sarabtweet) November 5, 2020
Trump:#USElections #USElectionResults #Biden2020 #POTUS #TrumpvsBiden #TrumpMeltdown #Elections2020 #ElectionNight #BidenHarris2020
Courtesy of 9gag pic.twitter.com/anYSuECzaG
Donald Trump had already announced his victory but now after seeing his defeat in the result #USElections pic.twitter.com/FbUScbi7cE— Mr Prince (@Epic__Prince) November 5, 2020
USA: where u at?— Blade 🗡 (@Fothousands) November 5, 2020
Nevada: I’m on the freeway pic.twitter.com/YY3LmfIbWq
Me waiting US Election result😂😂#USElections #Election2020 #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/L1gxe6T0bT— sam😷 (@sam3333777) November 5, 2020
Someone wake me up when Nevada results are in, please. 😴😴😴 pic.twitter.com/av0YKyDRpH— MandoGuy316 🛡👶💚 (@thisisthewaybro) November 5, 2020
The whole country: we want the election results!— Bagel? 💣 (@edgymilquetoast) November 5, 2020
Nevada: pic.twitter.com/T8EDbp8HFP
how I look hitting refresh every 2 seconds waiting for nevada’s election results to come through pic.twitter.com/ah5kyjRu25— kay (@gaIaxyevans) November 5, 2020
I have found the best meme on #USElections pic.twitter.com/5CET6EzyK4— Sonakshi Saluja (@sonakshisaluja) November 5, 2020
When Nevada finally finishes counting #nevada #ElectionResults2020 pic.twitter.com/2fESyWU3ZE— Grace Weon (@dinewithgrace1) November 5, 2020
Trump: "We won, all America is painted red"— DG MEME 🇪🇺 (@meme_ec) November 4, 2020
Fauci: "Mr. President, those are the #covid charts"#USElections #Usa2020 pic.twitter.com/GXA6Xpuq5z
This is too funny not to share 😂😂 👋🏻👋🏻👋🏻👋🏻 #USElection2020 #USElection #USElections #TrumpvsBiden pic.twitter.com/YIKKyYe3UC— Naomi A Austin SFHEA 🇬🇧➕🇪🇺 (@naomiaustin) November 4, 2020