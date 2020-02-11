The counting of votes for Delhi Assembly elections 2020 is underway. Although we can't declare a winner before the counting ends, the trends are pretty clear at this point. Which means Twitter is having a good time talking about it.
And when Twitter talks about something, it's bound to be funny.
Achcha sorry 🤣🤣#DelhiElection2020 #DelhiElectionResults #DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/T42rC6h8zM— Md Emam Ansari (@mdemamansari9) February 11, 2020
Congress MLA candidate trying to find a seat with AAP and BJP #DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/lbSZ1Vls7T— The-Lying-Lama 2.0 (@KyaUkhaadLega) February 11, 2020
Politicians reacting on #DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/33oOCAFKFU— Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 11, 2020
According to latest trends, Congress and I are tied at same number of seats in Delhi. #DelhiResults— Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) February 11, 2020
Meanwhile in delhi😭😂. #DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/S9gpmGWT1o— Lolwa (@Mr_LoLwa) February 11, 2020
Meanwhile Congress....😎#DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/Joyx7BGXPT— ℍ𝔸ℝ𝔻𝕀𝕂 𝔹ℍ𝔸𝕍𝕊𝔸ℝ (@bhavsarhardiik) February 11, 2020
The worst thing about #DelhiResults is that we have to hear Kejriwal’s victory speech which is sanctimoniously and melodramatically middle class.— Maaya Sarabhai (@MaayaSarabhai) February 11, 2020
#DelhiResults rinkiya ke papa after seeing bjp performance pic.twitter.com/pdey2QzrFz— Gaurav Pimpale (@PimpaleGaurav) February 11, 2020
Modi ji and Amit Shah watching the news of Delhi election results. #DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/wG6gNiTzxY— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 11, 2020
Every AApians right now to all Modi bhaks👇👇👇👇#DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/rG9dSdKFt3— देशभक्त ROFL Punjabi (@lovely_Phaaji) February 11, 2020
zero seats in Delhi election.— prayag sonar (@prayag_sonar) February 11, 2020
Congress:#DelhiElectionResults #DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/y8cRjD1DmU
Election Commission To BJP RN :#DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/si3P8r0gHt— Nilanjan Goswami 🇮🇳 (@SanskariBalak) February 11, 2020
Don’t be disheartened Congress. Atleast you are consistent😆#DelhiResults #DelhiElectionResults pic.twitter.com/TN12z9zs8w— Shivam Dixit (@shivamdixit_17) February 11, 2020
Amit Shah👇— Deepak singh parihar (@Deepaksinghsw) February 11, 2020
Ye election commission of India ka password kisane change kiye 🤔🤔🥴🥴#DelhiElection2020 #DelhiPolls2020 pic.twitter.com/kZj4gZ4rwa
Rahul Gandhi calculating the number seats he won in Delhi. #DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/kYrRnwRysb— Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 11, 2020
फीलिंग सेड फॉर दिस महाकवि 😭😭 #DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/xy3oRNRx1z— . (@dasannann) February 11, 2020
#DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/FCMFgdnuWW— Manoj Tiwari(Parody) (@ManojMujra) February 11, 2020
#DelhiResults #AAPWinningDelhi pic.twitter.com/lLwR1bWNW2— Lokesh Mathur (@LokeshMathur_) February 11, 2020
After Seeing Initial Trend of DelhiResults— Sa Hib 🇮🇳 (@Mewati_Memer) February 11, 2020
Bhakts Right Now 😂👇🤣#AAPWinningDelhi #DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/SJvZtX9gxT
Everyone is busy in trolling Congress meanwhile BJP#DelhiElectionResults #DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/4N4v8QcIJj— Aamir (@sarcasticaamir) February 11, 2020
Looks like he went for a morning sweep..#DelhiElectionResults #DelhiElections2020 #DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/9g9WKl7q7Z— Aditya Gupta (@researchAditya) February 11, 2020
#DelhiResults - I will watch @republic now for a while and enjoy #arnab rant on 😂— Rahul Nair (@nairrahul02) February 11, 2020
Congress Party In Every Election...#DelhiResults https://t.co/HcgB83vZi4— Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) February 11, 2020
Congress Watching Vote Counting For AAP and BJP in Delhi#ExitPolls #DelhiResults #DelhiPolls2020 pic.twitter.com/xQzPGWe8NM— Ibrahim Khan (@ibrahim_khan_ik) February 11, 2020
After Seeing the #DelhiResults @ManojTiwariMP— DelhiResults - AAPWinningDelhi (@AishwaryVerma9) February 11, 2020
Twitter's taking the piss out these people, isn't it? This is going to be a good day for content.