Indian Twitter is unparalleled in its capacity for absolute garbage. That being said, it is bloody hilarious when it wants to. In light of us, we collected the very best of Indian Twitter from 2020.

1. Yeah, I never quite understood this part.

Bruh white parents be like “alright you’ve been bad so as a punishment, go to your room and enjoy privacy” — vikk (@vikkwastaken) August 23, 2020

2. This is why we need real sex education in schools.

Indian mom when their kids asking 'Bachhe kaise hote hain mummy' pic.twitter.com/EacFUC5otK — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) August 17, 2020

3. Just cross your fingers to cancel out any promise you might have made.

me reciting the national pledge in school:



india is my country,

and all indians are my brothers and sisters ᵉ ˣ ᶜ ᵉ ᵖ ᵗ ʳ ᵒ ʰ ⁱ ᵗ ᶠ ʳ ᵒ ᵐ ᶜ ˡ ᵃ ˢ ˢ 7 ᵃ — Aranya Johar 🇮🇳 (@AranyaJohar) February 7, 2020

4. Haan yaar. Kuch bhi fairy lights laga dete hain.

Anything happens in the world.



Burj Khalifa : pic.twitter.com/5DxsbE6CKu — Savage (@CutestFunniest) August 22, 2020

5. How can we ever forget this? This is the stuff of legends.

ZEE Bangla TV serial🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/uuR5G55kLb — R Bhaduri (@r_bhaduri) August 20, 2020

6. This is just a fact. I mean, for a long time, I thought they came with the fridge.

Does every Indian fridge have a half-cut lemon in the door compartment? — Rahul Sabharwal (@rubberneckin) March 6, 2020

7. Moms are the same, no matter what part of the country you're from.

My mom when I ask her if she can get me some water when she goes to the kitchen https://t.co/0j0U5hFc5A — ऋतुजा 🇮🇳 (@Havaldarshinde) December 9, 2020

8. Rather jump into a nuclear furnace.

breakup hurts but kabhi dhoop mai khadi activa ki garam seat par baithe ho? — christopher nolan stan acc (@funirudh) May 27, 2020

9. This is just painful.

1920: Great Depression



2020: Great, Depression. — gavin (@gavinatwal) December 6, 2020

10. Hilarious, you think the monolith wouldn't be stolen.

if monolith appears in India pic.twitter.com/VBnDoLI7X7 — prayag sonar (@prayag_sonar) December 5, 2020

11. Well Baburao ain't wrong.

listening to arijit singh greatest hits playlist pic.twitter.com/rFG6DxKCh5 — The Daily Hera Pheri Meme Project (@dailyherapheri) June 20, 2020

12. Whoever said puns were the lowest form of humour was obviously wrong. This is hilarious.

How does Saul Goodman’s mom greet him on the phone? pic.twitter.com/1M0PVNcSx9 — joog (@joogasama) April 9, 2020

13. Yeah, fuck them ISCE kids.

Even if I get a PhD, some ICSE kid will still flex on me 😭😭😪😪😪😪 — Cranky Rasshi|Suchi hate acc🥰 (@therantaunty) May 6, 2020

14. Why mum why?

my mom doesn’t wish me good morning, she says uth gayi heroine and i think that’s beautiful — Ashvita (@ashviita) May 8, 2020

15. WTF? A lot of people got paid really well to make this.

Quarantine day 10:



Today I learnt that the guys dancing behind SRK in Yeh Dil Deewana song are also SRK. pic.twitter.com/rYD2UAWWET — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) March 23, 2020

16. Holy crap! They do.

'If you pronounce Hinge and Bumble differently they sound like Maharashtrian surnames' and other useless thoughts how's it going with you all? — 🙄 (@PabloVikasso) August 20, 2020

17. She needs to stop.

How long before the JK Rowling tweet telling us Dobby had Coronavirus this whole time — Gayle Sequeira (@ProjectSeestra) March 14, 2020

18. Delhi wale to fir bhi jaa rahe the/hain.

With gyms closed, what are Lokhandwala fuccbois doing? Are they okay? — Sulagna Chatterjee (@BeingChatterjee) March 16, 2020

19. Well, well, well...

Nahi darenge, nahi darenge 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/JcmM5mqi1C — Too much of Nimo Tai 2.0 (@Cryptic_Miind) December 7, 2020

20. Well, we have been absolute arseholes for the last few thousand years.

Obviously, there will always be funnier, better tweets that can be added here. So if you do come across some, help a brother out and let us know.