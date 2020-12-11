Indian Twitter is unparalleled in its capacity for absolute garbage. That being said, it is bloody hilarious when it wants to. In light of us, we collected the very best of Indian Twitter from 2020.
1. Yeah, I never quite understood this part.
Bruh white parents be like “alright you’ve been bad so as a punishment, go to your room and enjoy privacy”— vikk (@vikkwastaken) August 23, 2020
2. This is why we need real sex education in schools.
Indian mom when their kids asking 'Bachhe kaise hote hain mummy' pic.twitter.com/EacFUC5otK— Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) August 17, 2020
3. Just cross your fingers to cancel out any promise you might have made.
me reciting the national pledge in school:— Aranya Johar 🇮🇳 (@AranyaJohar) February 7, 2020
india is my country,
and all indians are my brothers and sisters ᵉ ˣ ᶜ ᵉ ᵖ ᵗ ʳ ᵒ ʰ ⁱ ᵗ ᶠ ʳ ᵒ ᵐ ᶜ ˡ ᵃ ˢ ˢ 7 ᵃ
4. Haan yaar. Kuch bhi fairy lights laga dete hain.
Anything happens in the world.— Savage (@CutestFunniest) August 22, 2020
Burj Khalifa : pic.twitter.com/5DxsbE6CKu
5. How can we ever forget this? This is the stuff of legends.
6. This is just a fact. I mean, for a long time, I thought they came with the fridge.
Does every Indian fridge have a half-cut lemon in the door compartment?— Rahul Sabharwal (@rubberneckin) March 6, 2020
7. Moms are the same, no matter what part of the country you're from.
My mom when I ask her if she can get me some water when she goes to the kitchen https://t.co/0j0U5hFc5A— ऋतुजा 🇮🇳 (@Havaldarshinde) December 9, 2020
8. Rather jump into a nuclear furnace.
breakup hurts but kabhi dhoop mai khadi activa ki garam seat par baithe ho?— christopher nolan stan acc (@funirudh) May 27, 2020
9. This is just painful.
1920: Great Depression— gavin (@gavinatwal) December 6, 2020
2020: Great, Depression.
10. Hilarious, you think the monolith wouldn't be stolen.
11. Well Baburao ain't wrong.
listening to arijit singh greatest hits playlist pic.twitter.com/rFG6DxKCh5— The Daily Hera Pheri Meme Project (@dailyherapheri) June 20, 2020
12. Whoever said puns were the lowest form of humour was obviously wrong. This is hilarious.
How does Saul Goodman’s mom greet him on the phone? pic.twitter.com/1M0PVNcSx9— joog (@joogasama) April 9, 2020
13. Yeah, fuck them ISCE kids.
Even if I get a PhD, some ICSE kid will still flex on me 😭😭😪😪😪😪— Cranky Rasshi|Suchi hate acc🥰 (@therantaunty) May 6, 2020
14. Why mum why?
my mom doesn’t wish me good morning, she says uth gayi heroine and i think that’s beautiful— Ashvita (@ashviita) May 8, 2020
15. WTF? A lot of people got paid really well to make this.
Quarantine day 10:— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) March 23, 2020
Today I learnt that the guys dancing behind SRK in Yeh Dil Deewana song are also SRK. pic.twitter.com/rYD2UAWWET
16. Holy crap! They do.
'If you pronounce Hinge and Bumble differently they sound like Maharashtrian surnames' and other useless thoughts how's it going with you all?— 🙄 (@PabloVikasso) August 20, 2020
17. She needs to stop.
How long before the JK Rowling tweet telling us Dobby had Coronavirus this whole time— Gayle Sequeira (@ProjectSeestra) March 14, 2020
18. Delhi wale to fir bhi jaa rahe the/hain.
With gyms closed, what are Lokhandwala fuccbois doing? Are they okay?— Sulagna Chatterjee (@BeingChatterjee) March 16, 2020
19. Well, well, well...
20. Well, we have been absolute arseholes for the last few thousand years.
Me @ cis men: pic.twitter.com/sS8sy90TET— misandrist dumpling (@misandristbb) December 7, 2020
Obviously, there will always be funnier, better tweets that can be added here. So if you do come across some, help a brother out and let us know.