In nearly 2 months since actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide, there are few things the country has discussed. From the possible reasons behind him taking the step, to the people who could be held culpable: Every day some new discourse emerges and the case seems far from being solved.

In light of this, Sushant's father KK Singh and the Bihar police claimed that the Mumbai police force is trying to cover certain things up. 

Later, the case was handed over to the CBI by the Bihar government and the agency has already started working on it. 

Since then, there has been bit of a conversation about the team looking at the case and the amazing credentials of its members (you can read about them in this thread by Twitter user Soumyadipta).

One of whom is IPS officer of 2004 batch, Gagandeep Gambhir, who will be overseeing the case along with senior IPS officer Manoj Shashidhar. 

Also belonging to Bihar, Gagandeep completed her education from the Punjab University as a topper. 

Gagandeep Gambhir
Source: Zoom News

Then, she served the country by working as an SSP (senior superintendent of police) in Gujarat. Gagandeep has been with the CBI for the last one and half years. Also, she has been a part of the investigating team in many big cases.

This includes sand mining case against former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, the Srijan scam and the money-laundering case against Upendra Rai, a journalist. 

Even now, Sushant's case isn't the only one she is working on. She is also a part of the teams investigating cases like Agustawestland, the Vijay Mallya debt fiasco etc. 

For now, there are more questions than answers in this case, but with a good team an end to speculations should come soon. 