Former India cricketer performed last rites of his domestic help Saraswati Patra whose mortal remains could not be sent to her hometown, Odisha, due to the lockdown.

A diabetes patient, she was undergoing treatment at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital where she breathed her last on April 21.

Gambhir shared the news with a tweet, posting a screenshot of an article and saying that she was his family and helping her, a duty.

Taking care of my little one can never be domestic help. She was family. Performing her last rites was my duty. Always believed in dignity irrespective of caste, creed, religion or social status. Only way to create a better society. That’s my idea of India! Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/ZRVCO6jJMd — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 23, 2020

His followers reacted to the news with appreciation for the BJP MP.

I would like to express my heartfelt condolences. My thoughts & prayers goes out to her near & dear ones. @GautamGambhir ji, salute your kind & noble gesture. Thank you! — Dr. Amar Patnaik (@Amar4Odisha) April 24, 2020

I respect you even more @GautamGambhir. You are a great guy 😁 — Shivinsaluja (@Shivin214) April 23, 2020

You are really a great human being. — tej (@tej_koul) April 24, 2020

What a person you are , we are proud of you ! — sagarchakravarthi (@tncsagar) April 24, 2020

Very touched! This is what being INDIAN is all about! Pray that her soul RIP! — Nishat Khan-PoliticalActivist PatrioticNationalist (@nishat_kh) April 23, 2020

According to reports, Saraswati Patra was 49-years-old and belonged to Jajpur district in Odisha.