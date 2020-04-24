Former India cricketer performed last rites of his domestic help Saraswati Patra whose mortal remains could not be sent to her hometown, Odisha, due to the lockdown.

A diabetes patient, she was undergoing treatment at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital where she breathed her last on April 21.

Gambhir shared the news with a tweet, posting a screenshot of an article and saying that she was his family and helping her, a duty.

His followers reacted to the news with appreciation for the BJP MP. 

According to reports, Saraswati Patra was 49-years-old and belonged to Jajpur district in Odisha.