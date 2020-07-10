In what appears to be a B-grade movie plot with twists and turns, gangster Vikas Dubey was shot dead by police this morning. Police claim that he tried to flee when a car in the Special Task Force convoy carrying him overturned in Kanpur.

A statement by the Kanpur Police read:

The car overturned and policemen and the accused were injured. Then Vikas Dubey grabbed a gun from an injured policeman and ran. The police team caught up and surrounded him and tried to get him to surrender, but he refused and started firing. The police had to fire back in self-defence.

He was apparently injured in the firing and was taken to a hospital for treatment where he died.

Vikas Dubey was a most-wanted gangster in UP, charged with 60 criminal cases including murder, kidnapping, extortion and rioting. He and his men, armed with AK-47s, fired at the cops during the raid last week.

Vikas Dubey was going to Ujjain Mahakal temple when he was identified by security personnel. Police were informed, he confessed his identity after being pushed for it. He has been apprehended by police & interrogation is underway: Ashish Singh, Ujjain Collector #MadhyaPradesh https://t.co/tBNHn3pwuw — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2020

Dubey was being brought back to Kanpur after he was arrested outside a temple in Ujjain, MP, yesterday.

Reports suggest that 4 other policemen were also injured in the accident and are undergoing treatment in a community health centre.