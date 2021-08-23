In shocking and unfortunate news coming from Gauhati, the state's High Court recently granted bail to a rape accused because he is a "future asset".

The reference here was being made to his education, which he is obtaining from IIT Gauhati. 

The court ruled that while the allegations could lead to a clear prima facie case, it would be "unnecessary" to keep the accused in detention if "charges are framed".

Here are some lines from the controversial order:

However, as the investigation in the case is completed and both the informant/survivor girl and the accused are the state's future assets being talented students pursuing technical courses at the IIT, Guwahati,...continuation of detention of the accused...if charges are framed, may not be necessary.

This, in itself, is a convoluted judgment, and the fact that someone would escape a possible punishment because they study in a reputed college only makes things worse.

Here is how the internet has reacted to the order. 

If this is how the courts define an "asset", we should all be really scared.