In shocking and unfortunate news coming from Gauhati, the state's High Court recently granted bail to a rape accused because he is a "future asset".

The reference here was being made to his education, which he is obtaining from IIT Gauhati.

The court ruled that while the allegations could lead to a clear prima facie case, it would be "unnecessary" to keep the accused in detention if "charges are framed".

The Gauhati High Court grants bail to the rape accused in the IIT rape case, observing that that the accused, being a talented student is the state’s future asset. pic.twitter.com/VBt3FonvRx — Rokibuz Zaman (@ROKIBUZZAMAN2) August 23, 2021

Here are some lines from the controversial order:



However, as the investigation in the case is completed and both the informant/survivor girl and the accused are the state's future assets being talented students pursuing technical courses at the IIT, Guwahati,...continuation of detention of the accused...if charges are framed, may not be necessary.

This, in itself, is a convoluted judgment, and the fact that someone would escape a possible punishment because they study in a reputed college only makes things worse.

Here is how the internet has reacted to the order.

Remember Father Stan Swamy actually died in a hospital waiting for bail. pic.twitter.com/bYJSrpNZTS — 💀 🇵🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@SANDIPANMITRA6) August 23, 2021

Are you fucking kidding me? https://t.co/KYzMAzGqvU — Srishti Lakhotia (@lakho_srishti) August 23, 2021

I'm at a loss for words now https://t.co/N5oXy1t1dR — Chitraranjan 🔰 (@Chitrology) August 23, 2021

Have we reached the peak or there is more to see... https://t.co/WQPsB8nGeM — Bhuyan 🇮🇳 (@nbhuyan9) August 23, 2021

Disgraceful. If courts behave this way, is there any hope ??? https://t.co/Wkf6iLGV8a — নিবেদন (@NibedanPathak) August 23, 2021

The Gauhati High Court granted bail to rape accused because he is ‘talented’, a student of premier institution like IIT and thus he is a ‘future asset’ of the state.



Not surprised. Our lordships never fail to amaze us.



Report by @ROKIBUZZAMAN2 pic.twitter.com/f7ZAKSuy1i — Ilias Hussain (@iliashussain) August 23, 2021

As a country, we never fail to side with the abuser do we?



FUCK THIS SHIT since y’all are pro genocide, just k*ll us for just being women and get it over with. I’m sick and tired of how this world treats women. The IIT rape case is just a microscopic projection of the reality. — Sritama Panda (@cricketpun_duh) August 23, 2021

If this is how the courts define an "asset", we should all be really scared.