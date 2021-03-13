Business tycoon Gautam Adani has added more billions to his wealth than any one else in the world this year. His wealth jumped $16.2 billion in 2021.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, he is now the 26th richest person in the world with a total wealth of $50 billion (₹36.39 lakh crore).

Adani beat the two richest people in the world - Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk - when it comes to the gain in wealth in 2021. Jeff Bezos lost $7.59 billion while Elon Musk added $10.3 billionto his wealth this year.

Source: ABP

Even Mukesh Ambani, India's richest person, got wealthier just by $8.05 billion, this year.

The Adani group has diversified itself across businesses like renewable power, ports and terminals, power transmission, gas distribution and airports.

Source: NDTV

Most of the Adani group stocks have performed extremely well this year.