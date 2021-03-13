Business tycoon Gautam Adani has added more billions to his wealth than any one else in the world this year. His wealth jumped $16.2 billion in 2021.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, he is now the 26th richest person in the world with a total wealth of $50 billion (₹36.39 lakh crore).

Adani beat the two richest people in the world - Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk - when it comes to the gain in wealth in 2021. Jeff Bezos lost $7.59 billion while Elon Musk added $10.3 billionto his wealth this year.

Even Mukesh Ambani, India's richest person, got wealthier just by $8.05 billion, this year.

The Adani group has diversified itself across businesses like renewable power, ports and terminals, power transmission, gas distribution and airports.

Most of the Adani group stocks have performed extremely well this year.