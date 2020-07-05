A clipping of the retired decorated Army officer losing his temper and publically abusing a panelist on national television has been doing rounds on social media.
After his famous "Yeh Koi R**** K**** hai" General GD Bakshi calls a panelist by the panelists real name M****C**** on live TV 😂😂🔥🔥*Headphones* #GDBakshi pic.twitter.com/bXqm0rviCq— Rosy (@rose_k01) July 4, 2020
Turns out it wasn't the first time General Bakshi blurted out abuses while addressing an audience:
While some Twitter users called out the General's shocking and inappropriate choice of words, others sided with his 'emotions' and tried to justify his actions:
Actually majority of people are happy and have no problems with panelists who come for healthy debate and end up in saying B&D and M***r*hod on National television. :)) #gdbakshi Major. GD Bakshi— ankit (@anksinghonline) July 4, 2020
GD Bakshi is no man of EMOTIONS. Only Pure ACTIONS. He knows only Killing his opponents on field & in field. He is devoted to nation and dedicated to his duty even after retirement. True Warrior Skills & Pure Patriotism. Hope the other guy is satisfied with what he got 🤣 pic.twitter.com/eFrKStjczM— AarKay (@rkgaruda) July 4, 2020
@GeneralBakshi is a staunch nationalist, fought wars, an intellectual with No of publications 2 his credit, easily excitable & roars on TV debates. His style & ppl like him. Lost his brother in 1965 war.— Maj Gen Brajesh Kr (@bkum2000) July 4, 2020
