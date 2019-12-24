Ever since the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was passed by the government, students - from universities all across the country - have protested against the act. 

Recently, students from IIT-Madras demonstrated against the government policies in Chennai and with them was a German student, Jakob Lindenthal. 

Jakob Lindenthal
Source: Twitter.com

Days after he was seen protesting, Lindenthal revealed was asked to leave the country immediately. 

Jakob, who has a semester left of his post-graduation in Physics, was told he has violated student visa rules because of his participation in the protests. 

Jakob Lindenthal
Source: Twitter.com

According to Business Standard, Jakob Lindenthal was scheduled to leave India only in May, 2020. 

Talking about the charges pressed against him, he said: 

There were apparently administration issues with my visa. After ruling these out, I was extensively questioned by the immigration officer about my political opinions. Then I was informed about the decision (asking him to leave). 

Apparently, an IIT official had sent a report to the higher authorities about Lindenthal's participation in the protest. 

However, the administration said they were unaware of his involvement in any such protest. 

Jakob Lindenthal
Source: The News Minute

As soon as the news became viral, netizens came forward to support Jakob and the students of IIT-M. 

Lindenthal confirmed he's not going to back out but will instead consult his lawyer and decide the next course of action. 