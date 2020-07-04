In a bid to become more environmentally conscious, Germany has finally decided to ban single-use plastic products. The German Cabinet has decided to put an end to the sale of many single use products like single-use plastic straws, shopping bags, food containers, and cotton buds from the beginning of next year.  

Svenja Schulze, the Environment Minister stated that this is to induce a step away from Germany's "throw away" culture. So from July 3, 2021 onwards, the country has decided to ban all single-use plastic products. 

This includes single-use stirring sticks, plates, cutlery, balloon holders, polystyrene cups and other things that are replaceable. These items have been banned because they are most likely to be found on a European beach, littering. These plastic items make up 20% of the waste found in parks and other public spaces. 

Germany has joined the likes of China, Columbia, Romania, Senegal, Rwanda, South Korea, Zimbabwe and Bangladesh who have also made similar changes. The banning of single-use plastic will prove to be a huge step towards solving the country's plastic problem.  