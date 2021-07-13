From abducting the groom off mandap to the bride refusing to marry after the seventh phera, Indian weddings are never short of melodrama and chaos. Not just the couple but at times guests, family members and even ex-partners are the reasons for some bizarre incidences at weddings.

Similarly, a strange incident took place where a woman was constantly shouting babu-babu outside a wedding hall.

The incident happened in Madhya Pradesh’s Hoshangabad, where a woman was seen screaming, begging and calling out for her boyfriend who was marrying another girl.

In the heart-wrenching clip, she can be seen trying to enter the wedding hall but was stopped outside the gate of the hall by the guards. She kept screaming until the police arrived, who escorted her away.

According to a report by Zee News, the woman is from Kanpur and she claimed that the couple, who worked at a private firm in Bhopal, had been in a live-in relationship for the last three years.

The video went viral on social media and here’s how netizens reacted to the heartbroken girl.

Note: All the images are taken from the video unless specified otherwise.

