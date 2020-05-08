The Ghaziabad Municipal Administration is in news after it wrote to the residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) regarding doctors working in Delhi.

It suggested that those working on coronavirus cases in Delhi, should stay in the capital.

The Indian Medical Association reacted sharply to the news, saying that such an advisory will only increase the chances of doctors being harassed by people and societies they live in.

This was proven true when a building banned the entry of doctors to their own homes from May 10. 

Throwing more light on the matter is this notice from apartment owners association (AOA) of Neelpadam Kunj:

We respectfully appeal to our fellow residents, who are doctors, paramedical staff and working in different hospitals in Delhi to make a temporary arrangement of their stay in Delhi till the lockdown period and attend their duties from Delhi-based residence only. As we are already staying in a government-sealed complex, we have to implement this at the earliest date. Hence, we will stop the exit and entry of doctors and paramedical staff who are residing in NPK from early morning of Sunday onwards

The district administration later said that it had only made an appeal to the doctors and it was not a compulsory rule.

On Thursday, Ghaziabad DM Ajay Shankar Pandey summoned Ghaziabad Municipal Commissioner Dinesh Chandra for issuing the notice without having a word with the RWAs.