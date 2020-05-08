The Ghaziabad Municipal Administration is in news after it wrote to the residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) regarding doctors working in Delhi.

It suggested that those working on coronavirus cases in Delhi, should stay in the capital.

#YogiAdityanat Ghaziabad authorities advised all RWA to stop those HCW/ Drs who work in Delhi (even not on covid duty) to stay away from their residence and remain in Delhi in their makeshift arrangements. Why doctors are being targeted? pic.twitter.com/UqYIEmWaEd — Shailesh Sahay (@scsahay) May 7, 2020

The Indian Medical Association reacted sharply to the news, saying that such an advisory will only increase the chances of doctors being harassed by people and societies they live in.

This was proven true when a building banned the entry of doctors to their own homes from May 10.

Throwing more light on the matter is this notice from apartment owners association (AOA) of Neelpadam Kunj:

We respectfully appeal to our fellow residents, who are doctors, paramedical staff and working in different hospitals in Delhi to make a temporary arrangement of their stay in Delhi till the lockdown period and attend their duties from Delhi-based residence only. As we are already staying in a government-sealed complex, we have to implement this at the earliest date. Hence, we will stop the exit and entry of doctors and paramedical staff who are residing in NPK from early morning of Sunday onwards

What is happening to society as a whole ? Flowers one day, stones other day, homeless now, what next ? pic.twitter.com/nWfY39Dlnw — Srinivas M.D (AIIMS) 📢 (@srinivasaiims) May 7, 2020

The least you expect from your society is reciprocity as health professionals continue to risk their lives. This is what you get in return. Neel Padam Kunj society quick to disown the Corona Warriors. Congratulations @dm_ghaziabad @DineshMunicipal @AMRUTCityGzb

on dividing us pic.twitter.com/Z3dryY1I2q — Satendra Singh, MD (@drsitu) May 7, 2020

Shame on us for living in such a society, not understanding the value of a doctor, this authorising person should be identified... — ababhi21 (@abhabhi21) May 8, 2020

@PMOIndia Ghaziabad society bans doctors’ entry into their own homes

https://t.co/zyxidM3YvQ



What is this sir? I have huge respect for you but is this why taali thali and flowers were showered upon medical staff? So that they can be thrown out of their homes? — ks74 (@dream77boy) May 8, 2020

RWA makes orders and rules like they are governing the area. They are only for Welfare of the residents. If they are aware about the doctor who is treating covid patients, Give him special importance and attention at this time in the society rather than banishing a doctor. — RK (@word_rk) May 7, 2020

The district administration later said that it had only made an appeal to the doctors and it was not a compulsory rule.

On Thursday, Ghaziabad DM Ajay Shankar Pandey summoned Ghaziabad Municipal Commissioner Dinesh Chandra for issuing the notice without having a word with the RWAs.