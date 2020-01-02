Union Minister Giriraj Singh has expressed his problem with Indians eating beef while abroad and said that such situations occur because Indian children were not being taught about 'our culture and traditional values'.

India Today reported him speaking at the 'Shrimad Bhagwat Katha Gyapan' event, where he said:

Bhagavad Gita should be taught in schools, we send our children to missionary schools, they get through IIT, become engineers, go abroad and most of them start eating beef. Why? Because we did not teach them about our culture and traditional values. Later, the parents complain that their children are not taking care of them.

Singh also advocated for the need to implement the teaching of Gita in schools.

He added:

Therefore, schools should teach lessons of the verse (Shlok) of the Gita. In a survey of as many as 100 houses, we have found that Hanuman Chalisa was found in only 15 households and the books of Gita and Ramayana were found only in three houses. So we cannot blame the children.

Singh was of the opinion that India would only survive if its culture was saved.